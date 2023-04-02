Sicogon Island: Iloilo’s hidden tourism gem

CARLES, Iloilo, Philippines —Tucked away off the coast of northern Iloilo, and far from the hustle and bustle of modern life in the metropolis, is an island refuge that is touted to be the province’s newest tourism hot spot.

Sicogon, one of the islands off Carles town, hosts a wide stretch of white sand beaches, clear and turquoise waters and scenic seascapes.

But what sets this 1,160-hectare island apart is the seclusion and tranquility it offers.

Maria Corazon Tuazon and her family from Laguna province in Luzon enjoyed the picture-perfect view and the serenity when they spent four days in Sicogon to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

“Sicogon’s selling point is its background, the [Opao] mountain. The beach is also beautiful,” she said. “What we also like about the place is it is very serene … [it’s like being one] with nature.”

But Sicogon also has something in store for those who seek the thrill of adventure.

There is a variety of water activities available like paddle boarding, kayaking and snorkeling as well as island hopping to nearby islands like Gigantes and Tumaquin.

Those who have grown tired of the beach may opt to go trekking. At the heart of the island is Mt. Opao, from a Hiligaynon word that means bald since the mountaintop is almost bare.

While trees are scarce atop Opao, its slopes are covered with a lush forest where wildlife thrives. Deep green, the mountain is a stark counterbalance to the bleached sand that outlines the island.

Trekking to the summit could take at least an hour depending on the pace, but the breathtaking view makes it worth the climb. Once at the top, tourists can have the chance to see pitcher plants that grow around the area.

The island, named after cogon, a grass growing abundantly in the area, is some 146 kilometers northeast of Iloilo City, and approximately four hours by land travel from the province’s capital.

In the 1970s, it was among the top tourist destinations in the country with a reputation that preceded even that of Boracay. But its popularity, especially among foreign visitors, dipped following a coup d’etat in the 1980s that left about 300 foreigners stranded on the island.

But efforts are under way toward realizing Sicogon’s tourism potential.

The island’s developer, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), is determined to polish Sicogon into a true gem that Iloilo can be proud of.

ALI has resumed work in Sicogon after reaching an agreement with locals who initially resisted some development projects in disputed parcels of land in 2019.

Tourism is also starting to regain its footing now that travel restrictions are relaxed amid the improving public health situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local employment

As a tourist destination, Sicogon provides additional sources of income to locals who mainly rely on fishing for their livelihood.

According to Pirlyn Mae Alarcon, human resources assistant at Huni Sicogon resort, there are around 150 locals are working in the resort. They compose the front office and restaurant staff, while some are in-charge of landscaping and maintenance. Others work in construction projects around the island.

Kimberly Bajada, 28, a resident of Sicogon, has been working for the resorts on the island as front office staff for almost four years now.

She first worked at Balay Kogon but the pandemic forced the resort to halt operations. The resort reopened on April 1.

Bajada, now working for Huni Sicogon resort, is the breadwinner of a family of four from Barangay Buaya, including two aging grandparents who were left to her charge.

“My work here enabled me to afford their maintenance medicines,” she added.

Bajada described her job as ideal because it kept her close to her grandparents, enabling her to look after them.

When the pandemic struck, and hotel operations were halted, Bajada and other employees were kept as maintenance staff to help them afloat through challenging times.

“The resort gave us a livelihood. We were tasked to clean and maintain the hotel,” she said.

Outside the resort, locals earn by operating passenger boats that ferry tourists from Estancia port to Sicogon and back.

Some residents also operate homestays to accommodate local tourists on a budget.

The abundance of cogon also allowed locals to process and create products out of the grass, which they sell to the resorts.

Protected area

Sicogon is a protected area under Republic Act No. 11933, or the Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary Act, which means activities on the island must be sustainable and the natural resources are conserved.

Nicole Carmela Flores, sustainability officer at Huni Sicogon resort, said their first initiative toward sustainability and conservation was to educate resort staff through a series of seminars on biodiversity, solid waste management, water and electricity conservation, and environmental laws.

Similar seminars are lined up for locals through schools and barangay officials, Flores said.

The resorts also ensure that their garbage are segregated from the source before these are sent to the materials recovery facility of Carles.

“As much as possible, we do not use single-use plastics. In our rooms, we do not use plastic bottles. [Instead, we provide guests with reusable] glass bottles,” Flores said.

According to Miguel Reyes, Huni Sicogon resort operation supervisor, their resort has been accommodating 80 to 100 tourists a month since they started accepting guests after restrictions were eased in 2022.

The number is expected to increase especially during the summer months following the reopening of Sicogon Island Airport on Dec. 16 last year.

This summer, plans are underway to put up day tour cottages along the pristine beaches of the island. These will be available to tourists who do not intend to stay the night but wish to experience the island’s breathtaking views and pristine waters before the sun sets.

HOW TO GET THERE:

The most popular jump-off point to Sicogon is the Estancia Feeder Port in Estancia, an adjacent town of Carles.

The port can be reached through shuttle services in Iloilo International Airport in Cabatuan town and the Tagbak terminal in Jaro District, Iloilo City. Both trips take around four hours.

Tourists coming in from outside Western Visayas might opt to book a flight to Roxas City in Capiz province because it only takes an hour and a half to get to the Estancia Feeder Port.

From the port, it would take around 45 minutes to reach the island.

There are also direct flights from Metro Manila to Sicogon every Friday and Monday via AirSWIFT Airlines.

