Mandani Bay hosts ‘UnPAWgettable Day’ for pet owners and their fur babies

Fun and exciting adventures are upon us this summer. And what better way to spend the season than to indulge in weekends outdoors with our loved ones – including our beloved pets?

Mandani Bay reached out to the pet owners as they organized an “UnPAWgettable Day” last March 26, 2023. The world-class real estate development invited pet owners and their pets to enjoy the day at the spacious Mandani Bay park, where the furry friends played as their fur parents relaxed.

The Mandani Bay park was transformed into a haven for all animal lovers, as all kinds of breeds such as golden retrievers, huskies, American bulldogs, pomeranians, chihuahuas, aspins, and more arrived on the scene. The attendees came prepared as some fur parents opted to dress up their beloved pets for the joyous event. Some pets were seen wearing ribbons, scarves, and even very cute dresses that made them look more lovable. The event enabled fur parents and their fur babies to mingle with newfound friends.

















Also present at the venue were different merchants of pets products and supplies, including pet food, vitamins, and I.D. tags. To ensure that everyone experienced an enjoyable and pleasant afternoon, there were also food and beverage merchants to help beat the summer heat.

The highlight of the PAWsome day was the first-ever All Breed Fun Match. Many adorable dogs displayed their charms as they strutted in the ring. The dogs competed in different categories, mainly divided into non-pure breeds, pure aspin (asong pinoy), and pure breeds. The winners for each of the categories received various dog food products from the participating merchants, while the best-in-show winners received cash prizes along with some pet products.

The best in show for the non-pure breed category went to John Rey and his dog Soppie, while the best in show for the pure aspin category was won by Theresa and her dog Ayla. There were three winners for the pure-breed category; in 2nd place was Kurt and his French bulldog Vladimir, in 1st place was Jhoan and her pomeranian Pom, and the grand champion for best in show was Niño and his pomeranian Xiomai.











Mandani Bay’s UnPAWgettable Day was truly memorable — for the pet owners, the pet lovers, and even the pets who got to play to their hearts’ content. Not all may have won the prizes, but each and every dog that participated surely captivated the hearts of many.

Mandani Bay is a premier mixed-use residential waterfront community that aims to transform Cebu into a world-class lifestyle destination. They offer sustainably-designed, modern, and luxurious living and office spaces where you can enjoy a top-notch quality way of life. In an effort to provide a harmonious environment for future tenants who are pet owners and future tenants who may be allergic to pets, the future-ready real estate development plans to establish a pet elevator that may be used exclusively by pet owners as they take their pets to and from their residential spaces.

Large-scale communal spaces are what sets Mandani Bay apart from other township developments. With a focus on recreation and leisure, the development’s design enables its community to experience an active lifestyle in a space that combines nature and modernity.

If you’d like to know more about Mandani Bay, you can check out their website at www.mandanibay.com. You may also call them at (032) 262 6888 or visit their Facebook page.