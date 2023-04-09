Kuya Berta now inspiring students as a speaker 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Roberto Plando, who is popularly known as Kuya Berta here in Cebu, is now spreading inspiration not just in the facility that he belongs to but to the some students in Cebu City as a keynote speaker.

In the Facebook post of SafeHaven Addiction Treatment and Recovery Village on April 4 they shared photos of Kuya Berta speaking to some of the students from St. Theresa’s College.

Kuya Berta started his rehab journey with the facility in October 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Fast forward to 2023, he is now serving as an assistant admin staff in the facility and is now giving inspirational talks around Cebu to share how he got a second shot at life after more than 20 years of living in the streets.

Talk to students

“Kuya Berta never imagined or even thought that someday he would be giving a talk to the students of Saint Theresa’s College Cebu. The school where he once roamed around and begged students for food and money for 20 plus years. You would never know… So never judge. The students and teachers were so amazed seeing and hearing Kuya Berta in person today. Our Lord God Jesus Christ is truly awesome!,” read the caption of the photos posted on the FB page.

Kuya Berta has touched so much lives on the internet since he started his rehabilitation with the facility.

With just a few days after posting, the post has already been shared 327 times with almost 1,200 reactions.

He extended his gratitude to all those who supported him through a short video clip uploaded on the comment section of the Facebook post.

“Salamat sa mga taw nga nagtabang ka nako. Ug salamat usab sa inyong pagkamaayo ug salamat sa inyong pag amoma ug pag-agak kanako. Thank you,” he said.

(Thank you to the people who helped me. And thank you too to your kindness and thank you for taking care and for guiding me. Thank you.)

Padayon sa pag inspire sa katawhan, Kuya Berta!

(Continue to inspire the people, Kuya Berta!)

