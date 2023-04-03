Aljur Abrenica finally admits cheating on estranged wife Kylie Padilla

Aljur Abrenica finally admitted that he cheated on his estranged wife, actress Kylie Padilla, confessing that this mistake was one of the reasons why their marriage fell apart.

Abrenica made the revelation during an interview with singer-actress Toni Gonzaga, which was uploaded on her YouTube channel on Sunday night, April 2, where the latter directly asked him about his alleged infidelity.

“Alam mo ba ang iniisip ng mga tao ‘yung reason why your marriage fell apart is because you cheated? Anong reaksyon mo pag ‘yun ang iniisip ng tao? The reason why your marriage fell apart is because ikaw ang may kasalanan. You cheated,” Gonzaga asked the “Sandugo” actor.

(Did you know that the public thinks that your marriage fell apart because you cheated? What’s your reaction to what the public thinks? The reason why your marriage fell apart is because it’s your fault. You cheated.)

READ: Instagram official: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval go public with their romance on Valentine’s Day

A visibly shaken Abrenica said it’s true: “Yeah, totoo naman, totoo naman ‘yun. On my part, oo. Ina-admit ko ‘yun, may pagkakamali ako (Yeah, that’s true. That’s true. On my part, yes. I admit that I did something wrong.)

During the interview, the actor also admitted that his “biggest mistake” as a partner was in failing to spend time with Padilla and their two children, Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo.

“Hindi ako nagkaroon ng time sa kanila, noong nagkaroon ako ng takot to provide. Nawalan ako ng oras, so nawala ‘yung komunikasyon [namin ni Kylie],” he said, noting that he and the actress did everything to save their marriage but it just wasn’t meant to be. (I didn’t have enough time for them, when I was scared of the responsibility to provide for them. I lost time for them, so I lost communication with Kylie.)

Abrenica said that he and Padilla did their best to save their marriage, but it just did not work.

READ: Aljur Abrenica to ex-wife Kylie Padilla: ‘Tell them who cheated first’

“Mare-realize mo na I have to accept kasi hindi na talaga. Kasi ginawa ko na lahat. At siya rin, ginawa na rin niya lahat… I have to accept the fact na talagang hindi na kami magkasama, ng ex-wife ko. Ang mangyayari kasi, I have to always be the best of myself kasi I have to accept na hindi na kami magkasama” he further explained.

(I realized that I have to accept that because I did everything. And she also did everything. I have to accept the fact that my ex-wife and I are not together anymore. What happens is that I have to be always be at my best because I have to accept that we can’t go back to how we used to be.)

The “Asintado” star also confessed that he had been cheated on in the past, although he did not disclose the identity of his former partner.

“Ang sakit, sobrang painful. It breaks you. Naalala ko na parang there’s no life, hindi ka na magising nang maaga. A part of you dies. Iyong worth mo, mawawala. It’s just the worst talaga,” he added. (It hurts, it’s very painful. It breaks you. I remember that it felt like I had no life, I couldn’t wake up properly. A part of you dies. You lose your worth, and it’s the worst.)

When asked about the status of his heart, he revealed that he’s doing alright, saying that his love for God, his kids, and loved ones are “sapat” or “enough.”

“Sapat lang. Sapat sa pagmamahal sa sarili ko, sapat sa pagmamahal ko sa Panginoon, sa mga anak ko, sa lahat ng mga importanteng tao sa buhay ko. Sapat. Hindi labis, hindi kulang,” he said. (It’s enough. My love for myself, the Lord, my kids, and loved ones is enough. Enough, not too much, not too little.)

Gonzaga then asked if he has love enough for a “new love,” referring to Abrenica’s girlfriend, sexy star AJ Raval.

The actor’s response, however, was pretty brief, saying “Sapat ako. Okay ako (I’m enough. I’m okay).” The controversial couple previously went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day.

Abrenica tied the knot with Padilla in 2018, and their breakup was confirmed by the latter’s father, Senator Robinhood Padilla, in July 2021.

In February, the “Unravel” star urged netizens to stop the third-party accusations against Raval, as she stressed that the latter had nothing to do with her split from Abrenica. She also hinted that her annulment from the actor is currently ongoing, noting that it would be the “last time” she would speak about the matter.

RELATED STORIES

A priest’s take on why adultery happens: It’s a symptom of a bigger problem

2 police officers nabbed for alleged adultery

Caught in the act: 2 face adultery raps in Talisay City