Cebu Province athletes haul 3 golds in day 1 of CVIRAA’s track and field event

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) track and field event officially kicked off early on Sunday, April 23, at the Carcar City Sports Complex ahead of today’s opening ceremonies.

Cebu Province tracksters bagged three of the five gold medals that were given out on the first day of the track and field event.

John Ionmar Salingsing and Ryan Cabugawan topped the 5,000-meter run and the long jump secondary boys events.

Salingsing finished the run in 17 minutes and 15.95 seconds beating Negros Oriental’s John Mark Aberca who settled for silver in 17:27.62, while Archiel Labe of Tanjay City salvaged the bronze medal in 17:34.99.

Both Salingsing and Cabugawan are from the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown. Cabugawan’s official time hasn’t been released by the tournament manager.

Joining Salingsing and Cabugawan on hauling gold medals was Maria Lourdes Rondero who ruled the secondary girls long jump event.

Rondero tallied 5.15m jump to secure the gold medal, while Danao City’s Mequin Rose Flores settled for silver medal with her 4.56m jump, and Cebu City’s Shanily Nierves earned the bronze medal from her 4.55m best jump.

Also winning the gold medal was Mandaue City’s Maile Salang in the secondary girls shot put event. Salang who is from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) had a 9.15m best throw to capture the gold medal.

Shaira Omagad of Bayawan City finished second with 8.86m throw, and Bohol Province’s Regine Baugbog settled for bronze with 8.67m best throw.

Lastly, Kyle Ann Futalan of Negros Oriental topped the shot put elementary girls with an 8.28m best throw. Tanjay City’s Kirstyn Hope Ruiz settled for silver with her best throw of 8.07m, while Mandaue City’s Anthonyt Sollano pocketed the bronze medal with her 7.51m best throw.

The track and field event will resume tomorrow to give way to the opening ceremonies currently happening at the Carcar City Sports Complex.

/dcb

