As v-hire begins transfer to Cebu South Bus, vendors express concern

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Beginning Thursday, May 4, the back portion of Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) served as the new terminal for vans-for-hire (v-hire).

While v-hire operators and passengers welcomed this development, vendors at CSBT expressed concerns that they may lose their livelihoods.

The Cebu Provincial Government allowed several v-hire companies to use portions of CSBT as their new terminal.

The new v-hire terminal at CSBT can accommodate around 40 to 50 vans, said Carmen Quijano, the terminal manager.

“If ever dunay mga excess nila sila nay bahala asa na nila ipanud basta ang maka parking more or less 40 to 50,” Quijano told reporters.

On Thursday morning, the terminal management and v-hire operators also conducted a dry-run, which included a simulation on integrating the terminal’s automated-ticketing system.

“Gi orient nato sila sa rules and regulations, ug sa paagi sa Topline,” Quijano added.

On the other hand, vendors like Josie Jugador, who occupy the area where the v-hires will park expressed concerns, that they may no longer be allowed to put up their stalls there.

Jugador told reporters that she had been a vendor at the CSBT for around 30 years.

Their stall’s location was initially near the passenger lounge at the entrance. However, when the provincial government introduced its automated ticketing system in 2020, they were transferred to the back portion of the terminal, she said.

“Among hangyo unta nga tagaan gihapon mi ug puesto para makapaninda pa mi… Okay ra mi, basta makapaninda mi ug makapanginabuhi mi,” said Jugador.

At least 10 stalls are now occupying the back portion of CSBT, she added.

Sought for her comments, Quijano said they plan to construct a two-storey structure to house both v-hires and vendors affected by the recent changes in the terminal. The proposed new building may also help decongest the passengers flocking to CSBT, the province’s largest passenger bus terminal.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Wednesday evening, May 3, met with some v-hire operators after the Cebu City Government shut down their terminal in Brgy. Kamagayan due to alleged multiple violations.

During the meeting, Garcia approved their request of having a sub-terminal at a vacant area in CSBT, the Capitol’s Public Information Office (PIO) announced. /rcg

