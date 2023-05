Kyle Echarri inalala ang yumaong kapatid na si Bella: Missing you more and more everyday

NANGUNGULILA pa rin hanggang ngayon ang Kapamilya actor na si Kyle Echarri sa kanyang nakababatang kapatid na si Bella.

Matatandaang noong April 1, 2023, pumanaw si Bella matapos ang ilang buwang pakikipaglaban sa terminal illness na brain tumor sa edad na 12.

Sa kanyang Instagram page ay ibinahagi ni Kyle ang kanyang pangungulila kay Bella matapos ang isang buwan buhay nang namaalam na ang kanilang bunso sa kanila.

“One month since you’ve been reunited with lolo. Feels like just yesterday you were telling me how much you missed the beach.

“Missing you more and more everyday my angel,” pagbabahagi ni Kyle.

Dagdag pa niya, “Keep dancing like you always have [red heart emoji].”

Isang throwback video ni Bella habang nagsasayaw noong bata pa sila ang ibinahagi ng binata na nilapatan ng kantang “Close To You” ng Carpenters.

Marami naman ang nagpaabot ng virtual hugs at mensahe ng pakikiisa kay Kyle. Ilan rito ay sina Sylvia Sanchez, Eula Valdes, at Jolina Magdangal.

“Akap mahigpit nak [red heart emoji],” saad ni Sylvia.

Sey naman ni Eula, “Stay strong. Tight hug to you, Kyle.”

Matatandaang June 2022 nang isinapubliko ng aktor ang kalagayan ng bunsong kapatid upang humingi na rin ng dasal mula sa publiko para sa paggaling ng kapatid sa kanyang iniindang sakit.

Pagbabahagi noon ni Kyle, “My baby sister Bella has been my world since the day she was born. Just yesterday I was told by my family that my little girl was diagnosed with a brain tumor on May 2nd and she wanted to hide it from me because she said she didn’t want me to get stressed while I was working. To say it hurts is an understatement.

“I love this girl 10x more than I love myself. She has finished her radiation treatment and now I’m asking for everyone’s prayers for my baby sister.”

RELATED STORIES

Netizens thrilled over romantic photos of Cebuano Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes in South Korea

Kyle Echarri ranks third in Top Male Celebrities on Twitter