Cebu Daily Newscast: Fuel prices increased by up to P1.40 per liter effective May 16

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, May 16.

The four-week streak of fuel price rollbacks will end Tuesday, May 16, as local oil companies announced price increases of up to P1.40 per liter.

In separate advisories, oil firms said they would hike pump prices of gasoline by 35 centavos per liter, diesel by P1.40 per liter and kerosene by P1.20 per liter on Tuesday.

A worker in a water refilling station in Danao City, northern Cebu was arrested late Sunday evening, May 14, 2023, for allegedly exposing himself to a minor.

Police in Danao City confirmed that a certain Marbar Cabradilla Oleda was turned over to their custody last Sunday night by virtue of citizens’ arrest.

Like most couples who are about to tie the knot, Mary Jane Escribano and her fiancé, Jestoni Haincadto, wanted to have a June wedding.

However, barely a month before their planned wedding date, tragedy struck. Jestoni, 33, suffered a cardiac arrest and eventually died two days after being confined in the hospital.

Gigi De Lana and members of her band, The Gigi Vibes, sustained minor injuries after getting in a car accident on Sunday, May 14 at around 10:20 a.m. as they were traveling from Aurora to Ilocos Norte.

The accident was confirmed through an official statement posted on De Lana’s Facebook page, as it shared photos of a white van’s damaged bumper and hood.

