Rama to issue EO to ensure ‘comprehensive approach’ in campaign vs garbage, street dwellers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The campaign against indiscriminate garbage disposal and the proliferation of street dwellers is not something that can be completed overnight, according to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

And this should be made a “continuing process,” he added.

Rama said he wanted to wait for the outcome of the debriefing of law enforcers and government personnel who were actively involved in its implementation before he would know how well the city has faired in its campaign and be guided what to do next.

“The debriefing will lead toward also the issuance of an EO, which will include many, even [the] senior citizens as prefect of disciplines, the lupons, tanods, and all those…CESET, BEO,” he told reporters in an interview on Tuesday, June 13.

Last May 18, Rama gave an order for the police to eliminate vandalism and reduce crime rate by June 12 or they would risk losing the monthly allowances that they are getting from City Hall.

He also gave an instruction for the barangays to help ensure public safety and cleanliness in their respective areas.

Rama’s initiative was part of his campaign to achieve a Singapore-like Cebu City.

In an interview on Tuesday, Rama hinted on his plan to issue an Executive Order (EO) that would allow the implementation of a “comprehensive approach” to the city’s concerns on garbage and street dwelling.

“It becomes now a comprehensive approach because sustainability and maintenance should not be coming from me alone,” the mayor said.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog said they would continue to help realize Rama’s dream of having a Singapore-like city, whether or not they would continue to get allowances from the city government.

“Dili man gyod nato siya ma perfect gyod. Mao tong giingon kagahapon ni mayor nga di gyod ni siya ma perfect kay kini siya nga activity, kinahanglan continuous jud ni,” Dalogdog said.

“Kinahanglan nga ipadayon ang coordination para mapahiluna ug maplastar jud nato ang mga street dwellers human sila ma rescue sa mga kalye-kalye. Ang uban ani, gi turn over sa mga tagtungod. Ang uban gitagaan og kwarta para mouli na sa ilang probinsya, pero naa gihapoy uban nga mobalik,” he added.

Dalogdog said they are exerting effort to apprehend vandals as they also participate in weekly beautification campaigns, where they repaint walls and structures that were vandalized.

