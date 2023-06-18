Man nabbed in QC for strangling girlfriend to death; remains found in Caloocan

MANILA, Philippines — A 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her jealous boyfriend in Quezon City, who then buried her body in a vacant lot in Caloocan City, the police said on Sunday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified the victim as Arjean Cabangunay, who went missing around 1:30 p.m. on June 11.

Based on reports, Cabangunay was fetched by the suspect, Jeffrey Montales, 21, and had not returned home since.

Four days later, on June 15, the victim’s parents reported her disappearance to Talipapa Police Station, who immediately responded and dispatched its police personnel to the case.

During the investigation, the suspect’s sister, Ella Montales, revealed that her brother strangled Cabangunay out of jealousy and buried her somewhere in Caloocan City.

After receiving the information, QCPD said operatives of the Talipapa Police Station and Caloocan City Police Station conducted a follow-up operation at a vacant lot at Queensville Subdivision, Bagumbong, Barangay 171, where Cabangunay’s remains were found.

Her body was identified by her uncle, which led to the arrest of Montales, who is currently at the Caloocan City Police Station for proper investigation and disposition.

A case of murder will be filed against him before the Caloocan City Prosecutor’s Office, the QCPD said.

RELATED STORIES

Cotabato cop arrested for abusing live-in partner

Live-in partner tagged as suspect in killing of partner, minor

Water refilling worker arrested in Danao for allegedly exposing self to minor

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP