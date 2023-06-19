Cebu Daily Newscast: Passenger ferry catches fire while sailing in Panglao, Bohol; no one hurt

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, June 19.

A passenger ferry carrying at least 70 passengers and crew caught fire while sailing the waters of Panglao, Bohol on Sunday morning, June 18.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and all have already been rescued, authorities said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed that they received a distress alert from M/V Esperanza Star, owned and operated by Kho Shipping Lines, around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday. It was carrying at least 55 passengers and 16 crew.

At least 11 people have been killed in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul after an extra-tropical cyclone struck the region on Friday, according to the state’s authorities.

The storm caused torrential rains and helicopter searches are underway in flooded neighborhoods to find 20 others who have gone missing, the government of Rio Grande do Sul said in a press release.

Two individuals were reported injured as they helped put out the fire that destroyed at least 15 homes in Purok Manga in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Sunday, June 18.

The incident that was reported at 11 a.m. on Father’s Day happened near the Jagobiao National High School.

A video of Julia Reyes featuring her stepfather asking her twin sister and her to be his daughters went viral on social media, leaving netizens in awe with the sweet gesture.

The video which was uploaded on June 6, 2023, showed her stepfather, Jam Chua, asking officially Julia and her twin, Bianca Reyes, to be his daughters.

