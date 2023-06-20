Cebu Daily Newscast: Lineman dies of electrocution in Talisay City, Cebu

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, June 20.

A telecommunications company lineman died due to electrocution while working on internet connection installations in Talisay City, Cebu on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The victim was identified as Ral Pacana Estellore, 44 years old, married with two kids, and a resident of Brgy. Linao, Talisay City, Cebu.

Six processors assigned at a satellite office of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in a mall in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan were accused of defrauding the agency through its ‘first-time job seeker’ policy.

The NBI in Central Visayas (NBI-7) filed six counts of Estafa through Falsification of Public Document and Qualified Theft against six individuals hired to man its satellite office in a mall in Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City.

Motorists will get a slight reprieve this week as oil companies announced minimal cuts in the prices of petroleum products effective Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Oil companies announced in separate advisories that the price of gasoline would decline by 35 centavos per liter and diesel by 10 centavos per liter.

Also, kerosene will decrease by 30 centavos per liter.

A week-old baby, who was the youngest passenger on board the ill-fated M/V Esperanza Star that caught fire while sailing within Panglao in Bohol last Sunday, June 18, escaped a close encounter with death, thanks to a crew member who swiftly came to his aid.

His parents, Louie Jay Tolo and Russell Rose Baliquig, were among the 65 passengers on board M/V Esperanza Star when a fire burst outside its engine room last Sunday.

