Cebu Daily Newscast: Maltreated Cebuana OFW in Kuwait rescued

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, June 21.

An OFW from Lapu-Lapu City who worked as a domestic helper in Kuwait was successfully rescued after she was maltreated by her employer.

The son of the Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) sought the assistance of the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in May after his mother told them that she was allegedly abused and maltreated by her employer.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has a new regional director effective Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023.

In a statement, outgoing LTO 7 director Victor Emmanuel Caindec announced that at 10 a.m. of June 20, by virtue of a special order signed by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista, a new officer-in-charge, in the person of Glen Galario, has been designated at the LTO 7.

A barangay captain of Barangay Baclayan, Boljoon, Cebu was arrested by virtue of a search warrant for illegal possession of firearms in the early morning of Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

After getting bumped off its original airtime on TV5, ABS-CBN has announced that “It’s Showtime” will end its noontime run on the Kapatid Network as the variety show moves over to GMA’s GTV Channel starting July 1.

