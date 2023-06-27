Gabunilas, Abne prepare for regional title fights slated in August

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s John Paul Gabunilas and April Jay Abne target the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) regular titles this August.

Roger Justine Potot, the stables’s strength and conditioning coach, said that Gabunilas and Abne will see action in these regional title fights that are tentatively scheduled on August 12 in a still undisclosed venue.

Gabunilas, 22, who is the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth light flyweight champion, will fight Arvin Magramo in the main event.

They will battle for the OPBF regular light flyweight title.

Gabunilas’ fight with Magramo will be an acid test for him to see if he’s now ready for bigger fights.

The Carcar City native has an impressive record of 10 wins with seven knockouts and one defeat. His most recent victory was against Indonesian Wandi Priman Hulu last March in Talisay City, south Cebu where he won via a sixth round technical knockout.

Meanwhile, Magramo, 26, of Paranaque City has a more experienced record of 17-1-1 (win-loss-draw) with 11 knockouts.

Like Gabunilas, Magramo was one of the best prospects in the local boxing scene being the WBO Oriental light flyweight champion.

His most recent victory was against Joel Lino in Manila where he won by unanimous decision to wrest the WBO regional belt.

On the other hand, Abne, 24, of Manticao, Misamis Oriental (12-1, 6KOs) will fight two-time world title challenger Robert “Super Inggo” Paradero for the OPBF Silver flyweight title.

Abne is on a five-fight winning streak following his defeat in December 2021 in the hands of Garen Diagan via a first round TKO.

His most recent bout was against Richard Claveras last December where he won by a first round TKO.

Meanwhile, Paradero is seeking a comeback to snap his three-fight losing skid. His most recent defeat was in the hands of Sanman Boxing Gym’s Jayson Mama via a 10-round unanimous decision last June 6.

The rest of the August 12 fight card will be announced soon by the ARQ Boxing Stable.

