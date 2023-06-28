BAM e-sports registration for Cebu leg ends June 29

CEBU, Philippines – The BAM e-sports tournament will hold its Cebu leg this week-end following a successful swing in Cagayan de Oro City.

Hundreds of Cebuano Mobile Legend players have already registered for the Cebu tournament, which is part of the BAM Gaming Visayas Leg.

The extension was made to give other teams ample time to submit their entries.

The tournament organized by former senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, one of the solid supporters of the Philippine gaming and esports scene, will shell out cash prizes to the winners.

For the Cebu tournament, the champion team will pocket a P20,000 cash prize and other freebies.

Aside from Cebu, the Visayas leg will also have stops in Iloilo, Bacolod, Dumaguete, and Bohol.

According to the tournament rulebook, 32 teams will compete in the single-elimination round. The top eight teams will advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will consist of the quarterfinals, which has a best-of-1 setup, while the semis and championship stage will have a best-of-3 setup.

Cebu e-sports players can register thru this link: https://forms.gle/Swir8uhpWqzHjbhF9. Further instructions will be provided once the confirmation is sent. /rcg

