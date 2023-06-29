Cebu Daily Newscast: Larry Gadon disbarred by SC for profane remarks

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, June 29.

The Supreme Court (SC) unanimously voted to disbar anti-poverty czar Larry Gadon following profane remarks made against female veteran reporter Raissa Robles.

“By a unanimous vote of 15-0, the Supreme Court En Banc resolved to disbar Atty. Lorenzo ‘Larry’ Gadon for his viral clip where he repeatedly cursed and uttered profane remarks against journalist Raissa Robles,” said the SC Public Information Office on Wednesday.

The SC said that it found the clip to be “indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession.”

The highest court of the land also emphasized that there is no room for sexism or misogyny in practicing law.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas has recommended the transfer of residents away from the landslide-affected area in Barangay Sudlon II in Cebu City.

MGB-7’s recommendation was contained in a landslide threat advisory that it sent to Barangay Captain Priscillo Alborez on Tuesday, June 27.

At least 10 homes were damaged by the landslide. Luckily, no one was hurt since residents in the area were already evacuated to a safe place before loose soil started to fall.

In Mandaue City, a 28-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after he was hit by a speeding garbage dump truck. The accident happened when the truck ran a red light at around 4:23 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Kevin Demetria Halabas, 28, a CCTV operator of a private company, and a resident of Seaside Street, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

The driver of the garbage dump truck was identified as Nestor Celeno Caramihan, 37, who is now detained and awaiting the filing of appropriate charges.

Game pod ang Kapamilya actor nga si Richard Gutierrez nga modula sa papel nga usa ka mahuyang nga lalaki ug uban pang mahagiton nga papel sa mga mosunod niya nga mga proyekto.

Napangutana si Richard sa bag-o lang nga nahuman nga Kapamilya Kalayaan Karavan 2023 nga gipahigayon didto sa London nga kung open ba siya nga modula sa lain pang mahagiton nga papel, parehas sa usa ka buang o usa ka mahuyang nga lalaki.

Niingon si Richard nga isip usa ka aktor, gusto niyang masuwayan ang lain-laing papel nga makahagit sa iyang abilidad isip usa ka aktor, parehas sa pagdula sa papel nga usa ka mahuyang nga lalaki.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Landslide closes Manipis Road in Talisay City

38 PH kids die each day in road crashes

Mandaue accident: Two dead after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck

Richard Gutierrez shares Sarah Lahbati sizzling photos: ‘Morning views and coffee’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP