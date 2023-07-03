Amnesty ordinance of Mandaue seen to decongest vehicles in TEAM’s impounding area

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The impounding area of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is expected to be decongested as the ordinance granting amnesty to owners of impounded vehicles from the payment of accumulated storage fees was passed by the Mandaue City Council.

With the passage of the amnesty ordinance, owners of vehicles impounded in the city from January 2020 until December 2022, would now only need to pay a P1,000 storage fee to be able to claim their units.

READ: TEAM: 258 impounded vehicles returned to owners since May 21

Opportunity for impounded vehicle owners

The ordinance was passed on the third and final reading by the city council during their regular session on Monday, July 3.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Transportation, said that they would try to relieve the capacity of the TEAM’s impounding area, which currently has 755 vehicles.

“Opportunity na ni sa atoang mga kaigsuunan sa paglukat sa ila’ng mga sakyanan for a cheaper price,” said Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive director.

READ: Mandaue City may soon scrap accumulated storage fees for impounded vehicles

Impounded vehicles are often not claimed because of the huge accumulated storage fee.

The daily storage fee for motorcycle and tricycle is P100 and four wheels owners are charged of P500 per day.

Under the ordinance, the P1,000 payment for accumulated storage fee is on top of the owners’ and drivers’ penalties for traffic violations.

Amnesty ordinance implementation

Jumao-as said that the TEAM board would convene soon to decide the date of the implementation of the ordinance.

The amnesty program will only last for three months after its implementation and unclaimed units will be auctioned by the city.

RELATED STORIES

TEAM simplifies process for redemption of impounded vehicles

Unclaimed impounded vehicles to be auctioned off – Mandaue City councilor

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP