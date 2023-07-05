Cebu Daily Newscast: P4 million in cash flies out of bag in SRP, collector pleads finders to return money

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, July 5.

A remittance collector is asking motorists who happened to pick up money bills scattered on the Cebu South Coastal Road in Cebu City on Tuesday, July 4, to return them.

John Mark Barrientos, almost lost P4 million in cash when the zipper of his money bag suddenly opened while he was traversing the northbound lane of the expressway, police said.

Barrientos has already sought the assistance of authorities in retrieving the money that amounted to around P4 million.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a total of P2.08 million was recovered while P2 million remained missing.

The three female minors, who bullied and mauled a 15-year-old girl in Sitio Kabatuan Dos, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City on July 2, and their teenager-videographer were turned over to the Home Care Center, a facility for children in conflict with the law.

This was confirmed by Maribago Barangay Captain Russel Abing in an interview with CDN Digital.

Abing said that two of the three teens who mauled the victim surrendered on Sunday evening, July 2. Last night, July 3, the third suspect and the videographer also surrendered. They were turned over by their parents and guardians to the barangay officials.

Would you like to know a little secret about that popular Cebu City tourist attraction, the Temple of Leah?

Well, according to actress Ellen Adarna-Ramsay, the family’s well-known “Temple” located in the mountains of Cebu City was initialy built as a storage for her grandmother’s things.

But after seeing that the view up there was great, the family decided to turn it into a business venture.

