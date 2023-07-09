David Licauco hopes love team-up with Barbie Forteza would last as long as ‘KathNiel’, looks up to ‘DonBelle’

David Licauco hoped that his onscreen pairing with Barbie Forteza, also known as BarDa, would last as long as long-running loveteam KathNiel, which consisted of real-life sweethearts Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

During the lie detector segment of an interview by Bea Alonzo, which was uploaded on the latter’s YouTube channel last Saturday, July 8, Licauco was asked if he believes that his love team with Forteza would be as enduring as the Kapamilya stars.

“Sina KathNiel, idol ko pala sila, by the way,” he began. “Yeah, I think so. Kung may sumusuporta pa rin sa’min, like in simple ways.” (KathNiel are my idols. Yeah, I think so. If there are people who support us, even in simple ways.)

The actor went on to express his admiration for Padilla and Bernardo, saying they’re a couple who gives him butterflies in the stomach.

“Nakakakilig kasi sila eh (They give me the butterflies),” he added, saying his favorite film of theirs is “Crazy Beautiful You.”

But it’s really Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano’s “dynamic” pairing that he is looking up to, Licauco said, adding that he’s a fan of their work.

“Sina Donny [Pangilinan] and Belle Mariano, ang ganda ng dynamic nila. Sila ang pinapanood ko (Donny and Belle have a nice dynamic. I’m watching them),” he noted.

Licauco then admitted that while there’s pressure for BarDa to be “more successful” than their peers, he pointed out that it motivates him to do his best with his onscreen partnership with Forteza.

“I guess as a business person, gusto mong okay ang ginagawa mo. Kasi at the end of the day, business din naman ang showbiz. So, I really want to do my best in this loveteam pero I’m not hating [the other loveteams],” he said.

(I guess as a business person, you want to make sure that what you’re doing is okay. Because at the end of the day, showbiz is a business. So, I really want to do my best in this loveteam but I’m not hating the other loveteams.)

When asked whether Forteza’s real-life boyfriend Jak Roberto feels jealous of their onscreen partnership, Licauco said while the “Meant To Be” star is aware of the former’s job as an actress, he “respects” their relationship.

“[Jak Roberto and I] are friends. Artista rin kasi siya, so I think he knows about the ins and outs of this industry. And I think na si Barbie, hindi rin siya nagkukulang to give him assurance. Knowing Barbie, she is a good person. She is a good partner also,” he said.

(Jak Roberto and I are friends. He’s also an actor, so I think he knows about the ins and outs of this industry. And I think Barbie doesn’t lack from giving him assurance. Knowing Barbie, she is a good person. She is a good partner also.)

Licauco and Forteza are set to work on two projects as a loveteam, including the upcoming film “That Kind of Love” and the primetime remake of “Maging Sino Ka Man.”

