Cebu Daily Newscast: Beware of leptospirosis in floodwaters, residents warned

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, July 14.

Leptospirosis, the silent killer which has claimed thousands of lives is again being watched due to the constant rains and floods in Cebu.

The disease is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira usually found in the urine of animals especially rats and carried by floodwaters. It can enter the human body through cuts and open wounds.

Two construction workers were arrested in a span of 10 hours in separate police operations in Cebu City and Carcar City in southern Cebu on July 11 and 12.

One was involved with illegal drugs and the other one was caught with an unlicensed sub machine gun.

Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. needs to wait a bit longer for his chance to reclaim the World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight crown after his July 15 bout at the Chelsea Arena in Las Vegas has been rescheduled to a later date.

TAMA ang naging hinala ng fans ng Kapamilya star na si Janella Salvador na nagtampo ito matapos ilabas ang “Star Magic 30” catalogue kamakailan lang.

Hindi kasi nakasama ang aktres sa naging cover ng catalogue na kung saan ay tampok sina Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, Angelica Panganiban, Zanjoe Marudo, John Arcilla, Arjo Atayde, Enchong Dee, Shaina Magdayao, pati na rin si Jane de Leon.

