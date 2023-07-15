Pagasa Mactan: Generally fair weather in Metro Cebu this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu Province can expect generally fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers and/or thunderstorms from Saturday, July 15 to Monday, July 17, 2023.

While cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, 19.

Low chance of rain in Cebu

This is based on the five-day weather outlook forecast by Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas issued on Saturday morning, July 15.

According to Pagasa, this is due to the effect of the southwest monsoon/localized thunderstorms, which continues to affect Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Engineer Al Quiblat Jr., chief of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan), said that for this weekend, there would be a low chance of rain particularly during the afternoon and evening.

Rainy Monday in Cebu — Pagasa

On Monday, however, he said that there would be a high chance of rain for most of the day.

According to Quiblat, because of the southwest monsoon or habagat, the wind is moving at 30-50 kilometers per hour, which would be classified as moderate to strong.

In turn, Metro Cebu and province is most likely to experience moderate to rough sea conditions with average wave height of 0.8 to 3 meters.

No gale warning issued

He added that they had not issued a gale warning, but he advised beach-goers and fishermen to take caution and avoid going into the ocean to avoid any untoward incidents.

The temperature will range from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius in the next five days, while the heat index will range from 26-30 degrees celsius.

Quiblat still advised the public not to be complacent and always keep track of advisories from the state weather bureau.

Thunderstorm advisory

“Kung dunay mga thunderstorm advisories, refrain from going outside. Stay indoors. Kay kanang thunderstorm ra ba naa nay dala nga lighting, makamatay na. And of course, mokalit lag bundak sa mga pag-ulan,” he said.

(If there are thunderstorm advisories, refrain from going outside. Stay indoors. Because a thunderstorm will bring lighning, which can kill a person. And of course, it will suddently rain.)

