Avantrac, Cs4 Refrigerator face-off in finals of Architects + Engineers basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Avantrac Heavy Machinery and Cs4 Refrigerator and Airconditioning Services will clash in the do-or-die championship match of the Architects + Engineers 6th Corporate Cup.

This after they trounced their respective opponents during the seminfinals game Saturday night, July 15, at the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) gymnasium.

Avantrac edged Sinclair Paints , 81-67, to book their ticket to the finals match, while CS4 routed Paragsa, 75-62, in the other semifinals duel.

Leading Avantrac’s huge victory was Trionz Bactol who scored 18 points with one rebound and three assists.

Romy Faunillan added 14 points, one rebound, three assists, and three steals while Nikko Punay chipped in nine markers.

Sinclair’s Jonas Panerio had 23 points in their losing effort while Jairoh Lomera had seven points.

On the other hand, four of CS4’s players log double-digit points to clinch their finals berth.

They were headed by John Bautista who had 25 points, six boards, and two blocks.

Ed Macasling added 17 points, while Eric Pummer tallied 15 points. Kyle Esbra had 11 points in their lopsided victory.

Jett Latonio was a rebound shy away from a double-double game. He had 19 points with nine rebounds, but wasn’t enough to give Paragsa its victory. His teammate Airland Tulda scored nine points.

The championship match is on July 22, 2023, at the same venue, so as the battle-for-third between Sinclair and Paragsa.

