Pauline Amelinckx after 1st runner up finish in Miss Supranational: It is a victory

MANILA, Philippines — Despite failing to bag the country’s second Miss Supranational crown, Pauline Amelinckx is still grateful and proud for placing second in the international beauty contest, saying it is still a victory for Filipinos.

A day after the competition, Amelinckx took to social media to express her love and gratitude to Filipinos, waving the Philippine flag to show that she is proud of her feat despite losing the title to Miss Ecuador Andrea Aguilera during the pageant held in Poland on Saturday morning (Manila time).

“All my love to you, Philippines [Philippine flag emoji],” the Belgian-Filipino model and host from Bohol said. “Ever since I stepped on our national stage it has been my greatest ambition to represent the Philippines internationally. It has been my greatest honor and pleasure to turn that ambition into reality and finally have been able to attach Philippines to my name.”

Amelinckx credits her accomplishment to the “unwavering and ever-growing support” that she received throughout her journey from the people who believed in her, and helped her become the feisty Filipino competitor that proudly raised the flag on the international stage.

“This is not a one-woman journey and I have so many people to thank for where I am right now and the victory that we share. (It IS a victory). I am lowkey amazed at myself too. It felt so surreal to go through all the challenges and ups and downs of this journey and still have been able to make it this far and its all the training, hard work, heart work and yes, dedication that made this happen,” she said.

“It takes a great amount of dedication toward your own personal growth and belief in your own worth to see rejection as redirection. But one thing that I [learned] over the course of this journey is that we can tap into our inner strength to grow and bloom where life plants us,” Amelinckx added.

She also thanked the people who helped her secure a spot in the Top 24 by winning the “Suprachat” challenge. “Thank you for every single vote, view, like, comment and prayer that you sent up for the Philippines in this journey,” she said.

“I will be looking back and reflecting some more for a bit. But for now, know that I am immensely proud of our victory, grateful for the love, and excited to be back home. Daghang Salamat, Philippines [red heart emoji],” Amelinckx shared.

With Amelinckx’s 1st runner up finish, Amelinckx may have once again ignited the Philippines’ bid to become a beauty powerhouse in the field of international pageantry.

RELATED STORIES

Pauline Amelinckx advances to finals of Miss Supranational pageant’s ‘Suprachat’ challenge

Pauline Amelinckx flies to Poland for Miss Supranational as she advances in another online contest

Michelle Dee on being pitted against Pauline Amelinckx, Krishnah Gravidez: Rage can’t change results

No ill feelings between Michelle Dee, Pauline Amelinckx after Miss Universe Philippines tilt