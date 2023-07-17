Cebu Daily Newscast: Teacher, mechanic jailed after husband catches them inside Compostela inn

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, July 17.

A 45-year-old teacher and her 47-year-old paramour, a motorcycle mechanic, landed in jail after they were caught by the teacher’s husband inside an inn in Compostela town in northern Cebu on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Police Captain Kelvin Roy Mamaradlo of the Compostela Police Station said that the 45-year-old husband, who is from a southwestern Cebu town, sought their assistance to arrest his wife, whom he saw checking in with her paramour in an inn in the town.

Five bodies of people who were trapped under a tunnel submerged by heavy rains in central South Korea were pulled out on Sunday, firefighting authorities said, taking the death toll from the days of torrential rains that pounded the country to 31.

The five people were found from a bus that has been submerged at a flooded underpass in Cheongju on Saturday after rescue workers began underwater search operations early Sunday, officials said.

Sherwin “Winwin” Trabero Aranas, 33, works as a carpenter during the day.

He also delivers illegal drugs to his buyers in Dauis town and in neighboring localities in Bohol province during his free time.

Last Friday, July 14, Aranas was arrested in a buy-bust operation with suspected shabu worth at least P21.9 million, according to Police Corporal Mark Jasson Arabiana of the Dauis Police Station.

Ricky Rivero, former teen star turned actor-filmmaker, has died. He was 51 years old.

Rivero’s death was confirmed by his boyfriend on Facebook on Sunday, July 16, although the posts appeared to have been taken down or set into private, as of this writing. The identity of the actor-filmmaker’s partner has yet to be disclosed, as of this writing.

