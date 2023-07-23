Plan your next event at the Marina Seaview Glasshouse

Create perfect memories for special events and occasions at the Marina Seaview Glasshouse.

Marina Seaview Glasshouse is a versatile space and a stylish canvas ready to transform for your next wedding rites, receptions, corporate events, or private parties. With at least a maximum capacity of 40 persons, Marina Seaview Glasshouse would be a perfect venue to hold intimate and even grand events.

Perfectly positioned at the outdoor terrace of Marina Seaview Restaurant, the Glasshouse features picturesque views, air-conditioned space, and modern design. Marina Seaview Glasshouse has audio-video equipment, internet access, and par lights for your event’s entertainment requirements.

With a dedicated space for food and drinks customized according to your event’s theme, enjoy expertly curated food prepared by its chefs and a vast selection of cocktails and beverages.

Marina Seaview is beside the Cebu Yacht Club, MEPZ 1, Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu. Contact them at 032-263-1220, 0917-134-0052, or email marinaseaview2016@gmail.com for event inquiries.

advertorial

RELATED STORIES