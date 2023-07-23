Must Eats

Plan your next event at the Marina Seaview Glasshouse

July 23, 2023

Create perfect memories for special events and occasions at the Marina Seaview Glasshouse. 

Marina Seaview is beside the Cebu Yacht Club, MEPZ 1, Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu. Contact them at 032-263-1220, 0917-134-0052, or email marinaseaview2016@gmail.com for event inquiries.

Marina Seaview Glasshouse is a versatile space and a stylish canvas ready to transform for your next wedding rites, receptions, corporate events, or private parties. With at least a maximum capacity of 40 persons, Marina Seaview Glasshouse would be a perfect venue to hold intimate and even grand events. 

marina seaview glasshouse

The Marina Seaview Glasshouse can hold a maximum of 40 persons. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Perfectly positioned at the outdoor terrace of Marina Seaview Restaurant, the Glasshouse features picturesque views, air-conditioned space, and modern design. Marina Seaview Glasshouse has audio-video equipment, internet access, and par lights for your event’s entertainment requirements.

With a dedicated space for food and drinks customized according to your event’s theme, enjoy expertly curated food prepared by its chefs and a vast selection of cocktails and beverages. 

