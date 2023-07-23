PBA On Tour: Unselfish Rain or Shine cruises past Blackwater

MANILA, Philippines—Rain or Shine showed the true meaning of team effort in their dominant 131-108 win over Blackwater, 131-108, in the PBA on Tour at San Juan Arena on Sunday.

The Elasto Painters dished out 40 assists on 48 made field goals, much to the delight of coach Yeng Guiao.

“We had 40 assists. No coach will be unhappy with 40 assists, plus we only had 12 turnovers so our assist-to-turnover ratio was good. It meant we played smarter,” said Guiao in Filipino.

“They made the game easier but not only that, the game looks more beautiful when you’re passing the ball.”

Rain or Shine played unselfish basketball from start to finish especially in the third quarter where it stretched its lead to 90-69, with 4:37 left in the third period.

Blackwater was never able to catch up until the end, losing their three-game winning streak in the process.

Leonard Santillan topscored for the Elasto Painters with 24 points built on four made triples while Andrei Caracut played an all-around game with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Beau Belga also shone for the Painters with eight points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

RK Ilagan finished with 18 points for Blackwater, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

RELATED STORIES

PBA On Tour: Justin Arana powers Converge past Ginebra

Magnolia nears PBA on Tour sweep after crushing Rain or Shine in Dumaguete

In light of Cebu melee, another exhibition with PBA players scheduled in Davao

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP