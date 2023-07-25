Cebu City Niños off to Marikina for Palarong Pambansa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 147-strong athletes of Cebu City Niños departed from Cebu City to Marikina City in Metro Manila on Monday, July 24, 2023, to represent Region VII or Central Visayas in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa from July 29 to August 5, 2023.

Adolf Aguilar, Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City assistant schools division superintendent, told CDN Digital that the athletes flew to Manila via Philippine Airlines with high spirits.

Cebu City gov’t support

This was after the Cebu City government provided them with plenty of support to ensure that they had a comfortable experience while competing.

The 147 athletes from Cebu City comprised of over half of the entire Region VII athletes, according to Aguilar.

The number of delegates that makes up Cebu City contingent under Region VII are to 187, including the coaches and chaperons.

Well supported

Aguilar said that the Cebu City government provided its athletes their own allowances, backpacks, towels, hygiene kits, and brand-new sports sneakers, which is a good factor to increase the athletes’ morale heading into the competition.

Also, Aguilar flew together with Cebu City’s delegates on Monday to Marikina.

“This year’s delegation is well supported by the city government. In fact, aside sa uniforms, from Region 7, ang Cebu City ni provide og kaugalingong (provided our own) bags, towels, hygiene kit, and brand new shoes for the athletes, and it’s also the first time ni sa atong (for our) athletes,” said Aguilar.

“It also includes pre-departure and traveling expense allowances, courtesy of the city government. I think it’s one of the factors that will enhance our athletes’ performances coming from Cebu because of the support we provided to them,” he said.

Cebu City Niños : Well prepared

Aguilar noted that despite the renovation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) to boost Cebu City’s bid to host the Palarong Pambansa next year, their athletes managed to train enough at their respective schools.

“Na atol og bakasyon ang preparation sa atong athletes towards Palarong Pambansa. Ang training nila didto na nila gibuhat sa ilang respective schools. Wala ra ta naapektuhan in terms of preparation sa pagrenovate sa Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) kay gamay ra kaayo atong track and field athletes nato from Cebu City,” said Aguilar.

(The preparation of our athletes for the Palarong Pambansa coincided with the vacation. They did their training in their respective schools. They were not affected in terms of preparation with the renovation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) because we only have a few track and field athletes who are based in Cebu City.)

CCSC renovation

“Ang atong mga athletes ug teams like Don Bosco didto ra sila sa ilahang school nag practice, while atong dancesport naa ra sa ilang studio, while atong gymnasts naa sa Labangon Elementary School,” he said.

(Our athletes and teams like Don Bosco, they practiced in their schools while dancesport they practiced at their studio, while our gymnasts, they trained at Labangon Elementary School.)

According to Aguilar, they are optimistic that Cebu City’s athletes will shine and bag medals in the upcoming meet based on their performances during the recent pre-qualifying clustering meet last month which was hosted by Cebu City.

“If we look at the result of the pre-qualifying, champion man gyud atong football and secondary, ang ato pud basketball women’s Abellana, dako pud ug chance, atong dancesport and gymnastics,” he said.

(If we look at the result of the pre-qualifying, our football was the champion and the secondary as well, and our basketball women’s Abellana, they have a big chance, our dancesport and gymnastics, too.)

Safe and secure billeting

Region VII is billeted at the Malanday Elementary School, which is also where Cebu City’s athletes will stay for roughly a week.

Aguilar ensured the parents of the athletes that their children had a decent place to stay.

“Nindot nga eskwelahan, duol sa playing venues. Personal nako gihatod ang mga athletes to check on their welfare and kung maayo ba ilahang billeting quarters. Good thing kay provided gyud sila og pillows, blankets, foams, ug limpyo nga comfort rooms. Mao na atong ika-assure sa tanang parents sa atong athletes,” said Aguilar.

(The school is good, near the playing venues. I personally accompanied the athletes to check on their welfare and if their billeting quarters are good. It’s a good thing because they are provided with pillows, blankets, foams, and cleam comfort rooms. That is what I can assure all the parents of our athletes.)

On the other hand, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama along with Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages and DepEd Cebu City officials, including Aguilar, will fly back to Marikina on the opening day on July 29 to show their commitment to their bid to host the Palarong Pambansa next year in Cebu City.

The winning bidder between Cebu City, Negros Occidental, and the Province of Antique will be announced in the closing ceremonies of the meet.

