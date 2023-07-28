Ochave stays at CPPO pending official communication from Crame — Pelare

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The head of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), who tendered his courtesy resignation after he was implicated in illegal drug activities, will remain in his posts for now and pending the issuance of an official communication for his transfer from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“We are still waiting for the official instructions. As of now, we cannot comment on his [Police Colonel Rommel Ochave’s] status because we are still waiting for the official order from the Philippine National Police (PNP),” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, director of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Echave was among the 18 police officials whose resignations were already accepted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. based on the recommendations of the National Police Commission Ad Hoc Advisory Group that looked into their alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Earlier, PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. informed the President that 953 third-level officers were allegedly involved in illegal drugs activities. These officers have already tendered their courtesy resignation pending the conduct of a formal investigation.

Of the 953, the Advisory Group has recommended the non-acceptance of the courtesy resignations of 935 of them and the acceptance of the resignations of the 18 others that included Ochave.

The 18 also included five police officers who used to be assigned in Cebu and other parts of Central Visayas. These are PBGens. Remus Balingasa Medina and Pablo Gacayan Labra II, and PCols. Rex Ordoño Derilo, Rodolfo Calope Albotra Jr., and Marvin Barba Sanchez.

Pelare said they are prepared to implement changes in the leadership of CPPO. But any movement will have to wait for a formal order coming from Camp Crame.

And while they wait for the said order, Pelare said, they will continue to focus on carrying out their duties and responsibilities, especially their anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“Nagpabiling consistent ang atoang illegal drugs supply reduction strategy. Unya makita sad nato ang pag-decline sa crime,” Pelare said.

Pelare also gave the assurance that the morale of policemen in Central Visayas remain high despite the controversy surrounding some of its officers.

“Kining mga panghitabo sa PNP, this is part of the process that we are undertaking and the PNP is a professional organization and will be compliant whatever the instruction of the higher headquarters,” he said. | Mary Godinez, CTU Intern

RELATED STORIES

CPPO Director to police chiefs: Intensify campaign against illegal drugs

CPPO officials undergo surprise drug test

CPPO notes drop in crime incidents from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP