Kathryn Bernardo hailed as Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards

Kathryn Bernardo bagged the Outstanding Asian Star award in the Philippine category at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023.

Bernardo’s feat was celebrated by her home network ABS-CBN and Star Cinema, as seen on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday, July 27.

The Outstanding Asian Star awards were given to actors from six countries in Asia, namely Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines. Each country has its set of nominees, and the actors only competed against fellow nominees from the same country.

Other Filipino actors who vied for the award were Bernardo’s boyfriend Daniel Padilla, Barbie Forteza, Dennis Trillo and Julie Anne San Jose. The winners were determined through voting which ran from June 15 to July 14.

Seoul International Drama Awards, which marks its 18th anniversary this year, will hold the awarding ceremony on Sept. 21.

