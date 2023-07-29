454th Founding Anniversary: ‘Tabo sa Kapitolyo’ opens on August 1
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government is set to launch on August 1, 2023, the annual “Tabo sa Kapitolyo,” one of the activities for the month-long celebration of its 454th founding anniversary.
The Capitol, through its official media portal, Sugbo News, said the public can take advantage of the agro-trade fair, that will feature affordable farm produce coming from the farmers and fishers in the province.
Among those on display will include fresh fruits, vegetables, exotic seafood and delicacies from the different municipalities and component cities here.
“We will also be selling handcrafts and other artisanal products made by our local government unit-assisted organizations and beneficiaries, and various agri-fishery processed products from micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs,” the provincial government said.
This year’s Tabo sa Kapitolyo will run from August 1 to 6 at the Capitol grounds.
RELATED STORIES
Ronda bags best booth award in Tabo sa Kapitolyo
Capitol plans to revive month-long celebration for founding anniversary
Garcia assures Capitol employees of ‘substantial’ anniversary incentives
/dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.