454th Founding Anniversary: ‘Tabo sa Kapitolyo’ opens on August 1

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | July 29,2023 - 12:33 PM
The Cebu Capitol building.

The Cebu Capitol building. |  Photo from Capitol-ran Sugbo news.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government is set to launch on August 1, 2023, the annual “Tabo sa Kapitolyo,” one of the activities for the month-long celebration of its 454th founding anniversary.

The Capitol, through its official media portal, Sugbo News, said the public can take advantage of the agro-trade fair, that will feature affordable farm produce coming from the farmers and fishers in the province.

Among those on display will include fresh fruits, vegetables, exotic seafood and delicacies from the different municipalities and component cities here.

“We will also be selling handcrafts and other artisanal products made by our local government unit-assisted organizations and beneficiaries, and various agri-fishery processed products from micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs,” the provincial government said.

This year’s Tabo sa Kapitolyo will run from August 1 to 6 at the Capitol grounds.

