Mactan-Cebu airport gets Level 1 international accreditation

MANILA – Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has become the first and, so far, the only airport in the Philippines that has an international accreditation that recognizes customer experience management practices.

The international terminal is now among the 20 airports in the world that achieved Level 1 accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI).

This puts MCIA in the same league as Delhi Airport in India, Macau International Airport in Macau and Sharjah International Airport in United Arab Emirates, among others.

ACI provides five levels of accreditation, which takes into consideration customer understanding, governance, service design, airport culture and operational improvement, among others.

Under Level 1, ACI said that “the airport established a fundamental structure through understanding customer expectations, satisfaction, comments and complaints.”

“This remarkable milestone showcases MCIA’s unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experience management, leading to efficient check-ins and security procedures, and a diverse range of dining and retail options — all part of our dedication to excellence in every facet of airport operations,” the Department of Transportation said in a recent statement.

Prior to this, MCIA bagged the Routes Asia 2023 Marketing Award for Under 5 Million Passenger Category in Chiang Mai, Thailand last February. This acknowledged the efforts and strategies implemented by the airports in the past year to bolster recovery after the pandemic battered the aviation sector.

MCIA is run by GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC), a consortium comprising Megawide Corp. and Indian infrastructure developer GMR Group.

Last year, Megawide inked a P25-billion share subscription and transfer agreement with Aboitiz InfraCapital, which will give full control of the major gateway to the latter by 2024.

The move was made as the construction company seeks to explore more opportunities in the infrastructure space. Recently, it entered the real estate development and data center market.

The Aboitiz Group, for its part, is also beefing up its portfolio with the acquisition of telecommunication towers and investment in data center.

