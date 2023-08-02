Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Silver Splendor Stands Tall in the Heart of Cebu

As the sun sets over the Queen City of the South, a landmark in the heart of Cebu stands tall, adorned with the glittering lights that have illuminated the city’s nights for a quarter-century. With an air of elegance and excitement, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino commemorated its 25th Anniversary in a night to remember. The “Silver Splendor” theme set the tone for a glamorous celebration where guests arrived in stunning dresses and dashing suits, anticipating a grand evening ahead.

“Looking ahead, we stand on the edge of an exciting new chapter in our history. Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino will continue evolving, embracing our discerning guests’ changing demands and desires. We will remain committed to offering exceptional experiences that exceed expectations. With the touch of Filipino warmth and hospitality that sets us apart,” exclaimed Kenneth T. Gatchalian, President of Waterfront Philippines Inc.

A Journey Through Time

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s roots trace back to July 25, 1998, when they opened their doors to the public. Situated in the bustling Cebu Business Park, the hotel has since become a beacon of sophistication, attracting guests from across the globe. Over the years, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino has evolved, embracing modern trends and innovations while staying committed to providing impeccable service and comfort.

The grand lobby then shimmered in silver splendor, reminiscing the hotel’s 25 glorious years in the industry, wherein distinguished guests were welcomed with a touch of musical magic as a group of talented violinists serenaded them while walking down the red carpet. As the evening unfolded, the hotel’s Culinary Masterminds took center stage, presenting an array of exquisite culinary creations from their award-winning restaurants.

Amidst the jubilation, the hotel took the opportunity to honor their 25-year service awardees, recognizing the hard work and loyalty of individuals who have been instrumental in the hotel’s unwavering success over the years. They also expressed gratitude to their valued clients, whose trust and support have been invaluable in the hotel’s journey.

The celebration extended to the Top Accounts, whose partnership played a pivotal role in the property’s achievements, making the evening even more meaningful. Looking forward to the future, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino expressed excitement to share more milestones with its patrons and industry partners in upcoming events. Their commitment to service and dedication to creating exceptional experiences remain at the heart of the hotel’s journey.

Continuing the Legacy of Excellence

For 25 years, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino has been a trailblazer in the hospitality industry, setting the bar high for luxury, entertainment, and gastronomic experiences. The hotel’s dedication to excellence has been recognized through numerous awards and accolades, solidifying its position as a premier destination for travelers seeking the perfect blend of opulence and warm Filipino hospitality.

“For 25 years of excellence, you are the pillars of Cebu’s hospitality. You are and will always be such an integral part of Cebu. That truly its people will celebrate for generations to come. […] Love, the Philippines,” said Ferdinand C. Jumapao, Undersecretary, Department of Tourism.

As Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino embraces its silver jubilee, they look forward to creating more cherished memories with guests, serving as a testament to the hotel’s dedication to excellence and its pledge to continue elevating the standards of luxury and hospitality in the years to come.

“We do not only celebrate 25 years of existence, but we also celebrate the city, our peers, and the community. Without the support from every one of you, we won’t be standing here today,” affirmed Bryan Yves Lasala, Resident Manager, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

For those who have enjoyed experiencing the luxury and warmth of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, the 25th Silver Anniversary is a time to reminisce about unforgettable moments shared within its walls. For newcomers, it beckons with open arms, promising a timeless escape where luxury and memories intertwine.

Here’s to 25 years of splendid moments and countless stories—a celebration of a hotel woven into the fabric of Cebu’s rich tapestry. Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Silver Anniversary cements its legacy as a sanctuary of luxury, a hub of entertainment, and a hospitality treasure in the heart of Cebu.

ADVERTORIAL

