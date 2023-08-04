Cebu Daily Newscast: 2 persons, including minor, shot dead in motorcycle chase in Daanbantayan

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Two persons, including a minor, were shot and killed by two unidentified assailants in a motorcycle chase along the national highway in Proper Tinubdan, Daanbantayan town, Cebu, on Wednesday evening, August 2, 2023.

Police Captain Jan Christian Bautista, in his report, identified the victims as Jerome Arriesgado, of legal age, and a resident of Barangay Mina, Medellin, Cebu, and Vincent Repangue Arriesgado, 17, from Sitio Malaumon, Tinubdan, Daanbantayan.

The start of classes in public schools in the country for school year 2023-2024 will be on August 29, 2023.

This was announced in an advisory by the Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday, August 3.

August 29 falls on a Tuesday.

Meanwhile, private schools are advised to open classes not later than the last day of August 2023 as pursuant to Republic Act 11480, or the “act to lengthen the school calendar from 200 days to not more than 220 class days.”

Nonito Donaire Jr. expressed his dismay over his estranged father’s prediction that he would get knocked out by Alexandro Santiago in their bantamweight world title fight last Sunday.

A video of the elder Donaire’s comment has made rounds on social media. The video was taken by Filipino prospect Mike Plania, who asked his trainer Donaire Sr. about his prediction on his son’s fight against Santiago.

Begging for someone to stay or choose you does not really go well with you knowing your self-worth.

That’s why celebrity mom Ellen Adarna-Ramsay reminded one of her followers why one should not beg.

Ellen’s followers always look forward when Ellen entertains questions from her followers on her Instagram account.

This time, one of her followers asked this,“Te ‘Len, okay ra ba nga mo beg ka’s tao nga mix signal sa imo?” (Is it okay to beg someone who’s showing mixed signals to you?)

Ellen then proceeded and answered the question the Ellen way— no filter.

“Na ka paet! Unsa man ka dai, iro nga manglimos or beggar? If you identify (yourself) as (a) dog, pwede ra tingali or a beggar,” said Ellen.

