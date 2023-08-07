3rd Metro Supermarket opens anew at Lapu-Lapu City

Gaisano-led Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their latest venture, Metro Supermarket in Lapu-Lapu City. Strategically located at LG Garden Walk Mactan on M.L. Quezon Highway, this 1,067 sq.m store offers a delightful shopping experience with a diverse selection of fresh produce, delicatessen, seafood, meat, Asian, Western, and local essentials, as well as a curated range of general merchandise items.

In celebration of the opening, Metro Supermarket LG Garden Walk is offering an exclusive treat to shoppers. Until August 31, anyone who wants to join the Metro Rewards Program can avail of a free MRC/MBC membership by registering at the Customer Service Booth. With this membership, shoppers can enjoy exclusive gifts, discounts, and promotions throughout the year.

“Today is a momentous occasion as we gather here to celebrate the opening of Metro Supermarket at LG Garden Mactan. This day marks a significant milestone in our company as we proudly unveil the newest addition to the Metro family. It is with great excitement that we present to you a modern, world-class shopping environment, designed to provide you with the utmost convenience and an unparalleled shopping experience,” exclaimed Manuel Alberto, President & COO, Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., in his welcome remarks.

This remarkable addition marks the 61st store in MRSGI’s ambitious expansion plans, aimed at serving more customers with their well-loved branded experience. Manuel C. Alberto, the President, and Chief Operating Officer of MRSGI expressed their excitement to serve the vibrant Lapu-Lapu community, providing not only top-notch grocery items but also convenience and great value.

“Di na ta magkinahanglan nga muadto pa ta sa layo kay gipaduol na dyud dire sa atoang tugkaran. Pareha sa gobyerno na atong ipaduol ang atoang serbisyo ngadto sa katawhan. Mao pud si Metro, iyang gipaduol ngadto sa katawhan dinhi sa Brgy. Mactan, Maribago, Punta Engaño, nga anhi na mag-grocery,” said Hon. Junard “Ahong” Chan, Mayor, City of Lapu-Lapu

(We don’t need to go far because it has been brought closer to our home. Like the government, we will bring our services closer to the people. So is Metro, they brought it closer to the people here in Brgy. Mactan, Maribago, Punta Engaño, who are here to buy groceries)

On the opening day, MRC and MBC members can choose one item among 1kg Rice, 1L Savers Select Dishwashing Liquid, or 1.5L Coke, Sprite, or Royal with a minimum purchase of 1,000. To ensure fairness, only one item redemption is allowed daily, and split transactions are not eligible.

Exciting promotions await shoppers as well, including the “Piso Deal” wherein those with at least 2,000 single-receipt purchases of any Fresh and Frozen products can get 2-pieces Chicken Leg Quarter for just one piso. Another fantastic offer is the “Budget Savers,” where purchasing one sack of Ganador Rice 25kg grants you an additional 3 kg of Ganador Rice for free.

With numerous discounts, Buy One Take One, and Bundle Deals, the Metro Supermarket opening promises to be an eventful affair. Mark your calendars for the grand opening on August 4 at 11 am, and don’t forget that the regular store hours will be from 9 am to 9 pm daily. Be sure to take advantage of these amazing offers and treats at the brand new Metro Supermarket in Lapu-Lapu City!

ADVERTORIAL

