EPR Law: City council still studying how to implement this in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Council is studying how the city government can tailor-fit and implement the Extended Producer Responsibility Act of 2022 (EPR Act).

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Trade and Industry, on Tuesday, August 8, said that they would consult the the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on the matter.

Councilor Del Mar on EPR Law

The EPR Law or Republic Act 11898 is an act institutionalizing the extended producer responsibility on plastic packaging wastes.

Del Mar said that they really wanted to draft an ordinance adopting the law, but they still would need to look into the many details and factors that would be suitable locally.

Councilor: Business sector opinion needed

The city councilor said that they wanted to implement the policy to minimize plastic disposal, but Mandaue City, being a most business-friendly city, would also want to know the opinion of the business sector.

“Dugay na ni siya nga law but so far murag wala pa may LGU nga ni-implement ani. That’s why we are encouraged to study this law as well. Let’s see what Mandaue can do nga mo-fit sad sa EPR law,” said Mandaue Councilor Del Mar.

(The law had been there for quite a while, but so far, it seems that no LGU had implemented it yet. That’s why we are encouraged to study this law as well. Let’s see what Mandaue can do so that it can fit with the EPR law.)

Firms’ policies on plastic packaging wastes pushed

Earlier, Architect Aracelli Barlam, head of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office, said that they might propose an ordinance, requiring big plastic manufacturing companies to establish policies for the proper management of plastic packaging wastes.

Under the EPR law, companies are directed to be responsible for the proper and effective recovery, treatment, recycling or disposal of their products after they have been sold and used by consumers” to reduce the volume of plastic wastes generation and extend the life of plastics by adding value or purpose through upcycling or recycling.

Existing ordinance on use of plastic bags

Mandaue City also has an exisiting ordinance prohibiting the use of plastic bags and polystyrene containers such as styrofoam in all sari-sari stores, eateries, shops, restaurants and shopping malls within the jurisdiction of the city.

City Ordinance no. 122010-562 also known as the Plastic Bag Prohibition Ordinance of 2010 was passed in September 2010 and aims to minimize the clogging of the city’s drainage system that results to flooding.

These establishments are asked to used “paper” bags, cloth, recyclable papers, or reusable bags. Those who will fail to follow the ordinance will be fined P500 or face five-day imprisonment.

