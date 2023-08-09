Running, biking races to be held in Camotes next month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the highly successful “Cong. Duke Frasco Cup” basketball and volleyball tournament last June, another sports event will hit Cebu’s fifth district in September.

This time it will be bike and run race called the first “Cong. Duke Frasco Friendship Run and Ride” and it will be held in the pristine island of Camotes on September 2, 2023.

Cong. Duke Frasco Cup

It can be recalled that the “Cong. Duke Frasco Cup,” which is a mini version of the “Guv’s Cup,” where teams from the cities and towns of Cebu’s fifth district competed for supremacy to be No. 1 in the tournament and to also win the staggering cash prizes.

After the dust settled, the Carmen Niños and Catmon Mighty Bakers topped the basketball and volleyball competitions, respectively.

Running, biking races in Camotes

This time, the organizers; comprised of Lilo-an town councilor Kath Jumapao, Ian Callet, Joever Pisao, and Chris Villamor; put up this simultaneous friendship run and ride that will traverse Camotes Island’s main thoroughfares.

“The event will cover San Francisco, Poro, and Tudela in Camotes and end in an after-event party by the beach,” Callet told CDN Digital.

Promote health through sports

“It’s the same with the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup basketball and volleyball tourneys, this event is geared to promote health through sports and the uplifting the local Sports Tourism industry in the 5th district.”

The fun bike ride covers 60 kilometers, while the running event will have a 5k distance and will be supervised by veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running.

Camotes event a prelude to bigger one

The fun running and cycling events is a prelude to a bigger and grander “Cong. Duke Frasco Cup,” which is planned to unfold this year.

Those who want more information about the upcoming “Cong. Duke Frasco Friendship Run and Ride” can check out the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup Facebook page for more information, including the registration.

