DSWD-7 targets to complete reassessment of 4Ps beneficiaries in Listahan 3 this August

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has already reassessed 54,975 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries that were first listed as non-poor in Listahanan 3, according to Catherine Trapsi, the agency’s 4Ps case manager.

Trapsi said they target to finish this August the reassessment of 87,244 4Ps households, that were earlier considered as non-poor, using the Social Welfare Indicator (SWDI) tool.

After they were classified as non-poor, the cash grants for these families were suspended in December 2022.

SWDI is a tool used by the agency to determine the condition, improvement, and well-being of a 4Ps household.

After the reassessment, these families will be properly classified as level 1 or “survival level,” level 2 or “subsistence level,” and level 3 or “self-sufficient level.”

“Ang SWDI gigamit siya para malaman kung ready kana mag-graduate. And SWDI ay ginagamit lang sa pantawid,” Trapsi said.

Those who will given the level 1 and level 2 classifications will continue with the 4Ps program. On the other hand, those under level 3 will be made to exit the program since they are already be classified as non-poor.

Trapsi said that of the 54,975 4Ps households that were already reassessed, 38 remained in level 1 while 46,292 improved to level 2.

Meanwhile, 8,645 households were found to have already reached the self-sufficient level and were no longer considered poor. These families will already have to exit the program permanently.

However, Trapsi said that they will still have wait for the formal announcement from their central office on whether or not those who are still considered as poor will remain the program or not.

“Wala pang directives ang central office kaya dili pami magsulti about that. Pero sa ngayon, at least binibigyan namin sila ng chance lahat ng na-identify na non-poor na i-validate namin, i-reassess namin sila gamit ng SWDI para ma-identify ang mga program ang services na kailangan nila,” she added.

At present, Central Visayas has a total of 297,500 active 4Ps households. The agency has also delisted a total of 149,766 households in the program.

/dcb

