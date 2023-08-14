Cebu Daily Newscast: Tom Jones, creator of longest-running musical ‘The Fantasticks,’ dies at 95

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, August 14.

Tom Jones, the lyricist, director and writer of “The Fantasticks,” the longest-running musical in history, has died. He was 95.

Jones died Friday, Aug. 11, at his home in Sharon, Connecticut, according to Dan Shaheen, a co-producer of “The Fantasticks,” who worked with Jones since the 1980s. The cause was cancer.

Media and information literacy (MIL) may soon be included in school subjects, while social media websites may soon work with the government to fight fake news, especially among the youth.

These are among the measures the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) will undertake as part of its MIL campaign with government agencies and social media companies.

The Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) Dragon Boat Team harvested three more gold medals in the penultimate of the International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, on August 12, 2023.

This Cebu-based dragon boat team comprised of paddlers, who are persons with disability (PWD), ruled the 200-meters para dragon mixed 1 and 2, and the standard para-dragon mixed categories last Saturday which hiked their gold medal count to five, along with three silver medals, and five bronzes.

It seems that the longer Manny Pacquiao stays retired, the more he wants to come back.

In a recent interview, Pacquiao doubled down on the idea of making his official boxing return after announcing his retirement back in September 2021.

