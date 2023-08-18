Martin, Duge makes weight for 10-rounder bout in Manila 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ifugao Province’s top prospect Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin and his Tanzanian foe Oscar Duge passed the official weigh-in for their bout on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex, Paranaque City.

Martin and Duge faced each other for the first time during the official weigh-in on Friday, August 18, or a day before their 10-rounder bout.

Martin weighed in at 123 pounds, while Duge tipped the scales at 118.4 lbs for their non-title bout in the main event of the Gerry Penalosa-promoted fight card.

The 24-year-old Martin will make his first bout in 2023 after enduring an injury earlier this year which shelved his big fight against Jun Ikegawa of Japan last April in the undercard of John Riel Casimero and Filipus Nghitumbwa in Manila.

Now, the wait is finally over as Martin, the No. 4 rated boxer in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO’s) No. 9 super bantamweight contender, is set to make his comeback.

Martin was undefeated in 21 fights with 17 knockouts. Duge, 26, has an 11-5-2 (win-loss-draw) record with four knockouts.

Aside form Martin and Duge’s 10-rounder duel, four undercard bouts will add excitement to the fight card promoted by former two-division world champion Gerry Penalosa of Gerrypens Promotions Inc.

The undercard bout pits Pablito Canada versus Aiman Abu Bakar, while Miller Alapormina faces Mervin Lulu. Also, Jerwin Meneses and Nilo Entero will trade leathers, while Jesus Magdayo goes up against Benedicto Abrigo Jr.

RELATED STORIES

Martin, promising Pinoy boxer, to face Japanese Ikeda in non-title fight in Manila

Carl Jammes Martin being eyed for potential US training

Martin ready to defend WBA super bantamweight belt against Tanzanian boxer

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP