Estranged wife survives stabbing attack by husband, who confronted her over negative comments on social media

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Negative comments left behind by an estranged wife on her husband’s social media account pushed the man over the edge, triggering the stabbing attack that landed the wife in the hospital with eight stab wounds on her body.

The stabbing attack happened at 5 p.m. on Monday July 17 in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City.

Husband nabbed in Labogon

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said the husband, Julius Besabella was arrested four hours after the attack in Labogon, a neighboring barangay of Basak.

Oriol said the wife, Merry Joy Besabella, 31, survived the attack and was recuperating in the hospital from the stab wounds on her body.

Merry Joy lives in another house in the same barangay.

Estranged couple

Oriol said that the couple broke up two years ago after the wife was allegedly impregnated by another man.

The estranged couple had not been in good terms since their breakup, but the wife would allegedly persistently annoy the husband on his social media account by leaving negative comments or posting negative remarks about him.

One of this recent negative remarks pushed the husband over the edge, causing him to go to her estranged wife’s house and confront her about this.

Hubby confronts, stabs estranged wife

The confrontation, however, did not end well as the argument ended with the husband, Julius, stabbing the wife eight times on the body with a kitchen knife.

“Atoang mabutang nga motive ani, personal nila nga kalagot (sa usag-usa),” said Oriol.

(We can say that the motive (of the attack), is their personal anger (against each other).)

He said that Julius, who was detained at the Basak Police Station, would face charges of frustrated parricide.

