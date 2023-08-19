Pauline Amelinckx crowned as first ‘The Miss Philippines’, Shamcey Supsup-Lee explains why

MANILA, Philippines—Many people were surprised, and some are still confused when 2023 Miss Supranational first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx was proclaimed as the first “The Miss Philippines” during her homecoming press conference, with Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee crowning her, and putting a sash that shows her new title.

“She was a winner for us there in Miss Supranational. And I felt like, ‘okay if not there, then maybe we Filipinos would grant her that recognition she truly deserves. So we decided when we were in Poland, we’re already talking about it, maybe we should award her as the first The Miss Philippines,” Lee told INQUIRER.net in an interview at Le Creperie in Quezon City on Aug. 14.

Before Pauline Amelinckx left for Poland in June, she and Miss Charm Philippines Krishnah Gravidez served as spokespersons at the launching of The Miss Philippines Culture and Heritage Celebration and discussed with members of local media what to expect in the new competition where the country’s next representatives to the Miss Supranational and Miss Charm pageants will be crowned. Back then, the contest’s eventual winner would have been the first one to receive the title.

Lee said the country’s representatives to those two international pageants were initially planned to be proclaimed on the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines stage. “But with the new direction [from the Miss Universe Organization], we were not allowed to do that. So we had to announce it right after. And it was too late for us to create a separate pageant in that span of time. And we couldn’t do it anymore,” she explained.

“I think it’s just fitting because The Miss Philippines award goes to the second highest, and Pauline was the Top 2, the second one. So we decided [in Poland] that it’s good to give that credit to her. If we did have The Miss Philippines [at that time], then maybe she would’ve had gotten it. She would’ve been The Miss Philippines,” Lee continued. Michelle Marquez Dee received the Miss Universe Philippines title.

As The Miss Philippines, Amelinckx will have only two months before she relinquishes her new title to her successor. “There are still so many things that are in the planning stage. But I think she can be a great role model for our future girls who are going to compete. It takes hard work and dedication, and not just beauty, for you to bag the title, and I think Pauline is a good example of that,” Lee explained.

The national director and former beauty queen also said a lot of people were already congratulating them when Amelinckx advanced to the final five of the Miss Supranational competition, predicting the Filipino delegate’s victory. “There were many signs. For example, she was the only one who wore black, and then the reigning queen went out in black. It’s as if it’s destiny. We’re looking at the Top 5, and some of those who are good at Q-and-A did not move forward, so it was like, this is ours,” Lee said.

But the Miss Supranational crown went to Andrea Aguilera from Ecuador. Lee said there were a lot of Filipinos in the venue, and they were surprised with the outcome. “But we’re good sport, so we also applauded. But I, too, was surprised, we were surprised because we were already getting ready to cheer, ready to shout,” she shared.

But still, Pauline Amelinckx returned to a warm welcome in the Philippines, having several homecoming celebrations in different parts of the country. And now she will be busy looking for the woman who will hopefully raise the nation’s flag with as much fervor and determination as she had.

Auditions for The Miss Philippines competition are currently ongoing at Enderun CoWorking Estancia at the South Wing of Estancia Mall in Pasig City, all Saturdays of August, happening alongside the screenings for the second edition of Mister Pilipinas Worldwide.

The two contests will serve as back-to-back culminating events for the first-ever “The Filipino Festival” in October, a month-long celebration that aims to champion the Philippines’ cuisine, products, fashion, and Filipino musicians, filmmakers, models and beauty contestants.

Those interested in participating in “The Filipino Food Fest,” “The Filipino Arts and Crafts Fest,” “The Filipino Music Fest,” “The Filipino Fashion Fest” and “The Filipino Film Fest” during the celebration may visit The Filipino Festival Facebook page for more information or contact Empire Philippines by sending an e-mail at thefilipinofestival@empire.ph. /ra

