Vice Ganda clarifies Awra Briguela still his talent: ‘She needs guidance and I’ll be there for her’

Vice Ganda set the record straight, stressing that he still manages Awra Briguela as his talent and that he will not leave the latter especially now that “she needs guidance” after the Makati bar brawl incident.

“Yes, she still is my talent,” Vice Ganda told ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe in an exclusive interview for “TV Patrol” on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Vice Ganda lamented how others would use the incident for “clout chasing” and “clickbait” by making false claims.

“No one asked me. I was not interviewed by anyone kaya nagtataka ako kung saan nila nakukuha ‘yung mga chikang iniwan ko si Awra,” he said. “Nainterview ba nila si Awra? Kasi si Awra cannot be interviewed. Bawal din siyang magbigay ng interview.”

(No one asked me. I was not interviewed by anyone, that’s why I wonder where these rumors came from. Did they interview Awra? But Awra cannot be interviewed. She is also prohibited from giving any interviews.)

“Grabe talaga ‘yung clout chasing para magamit ‘yung issue, magamit ‘yung pangalan ko, magamit ‘yung pangalan ni Awra kasi maingay ‘yung pangalan niya. ‘Yung clickbait, grabe,” he added. “There’s no truth do’n sa issue na iniwan ko si Awra. Aalalayan ko si Awra dito sa journey niya na ito.”

(The clout chasing and clickbait have been extreme—using the issue, using my name and using Awra’s name because she’s making headlines. There’s no truth to claims that I left Awra. I will assist her in this journey.)

The “It’s Showtime” host then admitted that he opted not to discuss the issue with Briguela right after the incident because he was also displeased at the time, and because the young actress was still traumatized from the incident.

You May Like Heart sinisi ang sarili matapos ‘maligaw’; tinawag na ‘guardian angel’ si Chiz: ‘I hated you for the wrong reasons’ “Pinagpahinga ko muna siya nang ilang araw para mahimasmasan,” he said. “We should also consider the fact na galing din naman sa trauma ‘yung tao.” (I let her rest first for a few days for her to calm down. We should also consider the fact that she came from a traumatizing experience.)

“Nung kinausap ko na siya, sabi ko, ‘Yung usapan na ito, everything is coming from concern, love and support.’ Kinausap ko siya kaharap ‘yung tatay niya,” Vice Ganda continued.

(When I talked to her, I told her, “Everything in this conversation is from a place of concern, love and support.” I talked to her in front of her father.)

READ: Awra Briguela faces more charges after Makati bar brawl

Vice Ganda further noted that he advised Briguela to contemplate the incident and on the lesson it taught her. When asked if Briguela regrets her actions, Vice Ganda said he cannot speak for the young actress.

“Pero ito lang ang gusto kong klaruhin: Hindi kami naghihiwalay ni Awra. Hindi ko siya iiwanan lalo na sa posisyong ito ng buhay niya,” the comedian-TV host stressed. “She needs guidance and I will be there for her.”

(But I want to clarify this: Awra and I did not part ways. I will not leave her especially now that she’s in this phase of her life. She needs guidance and I will be there for her.)

“She’s OK and she’s trying to be better each day,” he spoke of Briguela.

Vice Ganda concluded his statement with an admission that it is hard to be a talent manager, but he reiterated, “Kahit mahirap, [hindi] ko iiwanan si Awra.” (Even if it’s hard, I will not leave Awra.)

Briguela was arrested by the Makati Police last June 29 after a fistfight with the group of complainant Mark Christian Ravana outside the Bolt Hole Bar in Poblacion, Makati.

Briguela was charged with physical injuries, alarm and scandal, disobedience to authority and direct assault. The actress was released from detention on July 1 after posting bail amounting to P6,000.

Ravana then filed additional complaints of light threats, grave coercion, and violation of the Safe Spaces Act, or the “Bawal Bastos” law, against the actress last Aug. 16. /ra

RELATED STORIES: