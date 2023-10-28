A Relaxing Manila Home for Cebuanos 

Cebu is a city known for its dynamic yet balanced communities, rich and adapting culture, and the busy yet balanced tranquil moments that it offers Cebuanos. Imagine having the chance to experience all these right at the heart of the bustling Metro Manila. Enter Woodsville Crest, a haven for oasis-like living that extends an inviting hand to Cebuanos, beckoning them to continue embracing the best-of-both-worlds lifestyle in the metro.

For more information, visit rlcresidences.com and check out the brand’s Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates, exclusive offers, and a glimpse into the extraordinary lifestyle.

Woodsville Crest is a nature-inspired RLC Residences development located in Merville, Parañaque. Recently, the development unveiled the second phase of the project through the launch of its third building, Olive.

Your Gateway to Convenience

Woodsville Crest is strategically poised near an airport, capable of whisking you away to the vibrant streets of Manila or welcoming you back to the comforting embrace of Cebu with effortless ease. It is also accessible to two main roads West Service Road and Edison Avenue.

More than a property; it’s a lifestyle choice that extends to the very heart of Manila. Situated within close proximity to essential establishments, this haven ensures that your Manila experience is nothing short of extraordinary. From shopping centers that cater to your retail desires to dining options that satisfy your culinary cravings, and healthcare facilities that prioritize your well-being—everything you need is just moments away. Woodsville Crest becomes your home away from home, a sanctuary in the heart of the Metro Manila.

A Cebu-like Sanctuary in Manila

Woodsville Crest effortlessly embodies the tranquil spirit of Cebu. Every visit to this haven feels like returning to a cherished second home where you can continue living in harmony with nature.

Relaxation is redefined with the property’s magnificent outdoor pools, refreshing open landscaped areas, and thoughtfully designed picnic groves where one can tune out the noise of the city and focus on cherished moments whether alone or with their beloved friends and family. And for those who want to recharge by working out, a well-equipped fitness center and inspiring jog trail are also within reach.

Woodsville Crest is truly a place where you can leave behind the urban commotion, reconnect with the serenity of your hometowns, and embrace the soothing embrace of nature. The peace of mind you get from this homevestment property also extends even when you are in Cebu due to its smart home features.

Homes with the future in mind

Woodsville Crest offers a range of unit types from a studio to a two-bedroom with a balcony- all of which are equipped with smart home facilities and upgrades. Lights can be easily controlled from a panel or a smartphone, smart door locks can be conveniently monitored on an app, and an audio-video intercom is also readily available. All of these provide a feeling of security whether you’re in it for a second home, an investment, or both as managing it can be done through clicks, especially with RLC Residences’ exclusive apps such as the myRLC Home.

This cutting-edge tool empowers property owners to oversee their dues, pay bills, and ensure the seamless operation of their property—all from the comfort of their Cebu residences. With myRLC Home, the geographic distance between your primary abode and your home in Manila becomes a mere technicality.

As for other home features, Woodsville Crest’s units come with clothesline deliverable located in the Toilet and Bath or the balcony, work-from-home provision, rangehood, glass shower enclosure, and more.

Woodsville Crest: A Second Home & A Sound Investment for Cebuanos

Cebuanos now have the chance to broaden their horizons and enhance their financial well-being, all while indulging in the comforts and convenience of Woodsville. RLC Residences is providing an exclusive 5% launch discount on all Olive Building units, making it the perfect opportunity to secure your dream home. An additional 0.5% discount is also available for repeat RLC Residences buyers.

Woodsville Crest truly extends an alluring invitation to Cebuanos, encouraging them to savor the best of both worlds. This oasis-like haven, with its proximity to the airport, effortless property management, and commitment to tranquil living, promises an ideal second home and/or a sound investment.

