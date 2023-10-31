Santa Fe revenge attack: Wife with bolo hacks, wounds man who punched her husband

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A 47-year-old woman, allegedly seeking vengeance against a 31-year-old man who punched her 53-year-old husband a month ago, hacked and wounded the man using a 17-inch bolo.

Her husband, who also joined the fray, also hit the man several times with a piece of wood.

The attack happened on the evening of Sunday, October 29, inside a batching plant in Barangay Maricaban, Santa Fe town in northern Cebu.

Wife, husband arrested after attack

The couple, who were identified by authorities as Gina Gidacan and her husband, Juanito Gidacan, who are both from Barangay Maricaban, were both arrested after the attack.

The victim, Marvin Hugo, who is from Barangay Tugas, Madridejos town in northern Cebu, was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted and treated of the hack wound on his head and arm, and for bruises on his body.

The couple and their victim are also workers of the batching plant.

Gina, being in-charge of the store inside the batching plant, Juanito, a watchman, while their victim, Hugo was a truck boy.

Santa Fe attack: What caused it

According to Police Staff Sergeant (SSG) Richie Gapo of the Santa Fe Police Station, that the Gidacan couple allegedly attacked and wounded Hugo at 9:35 p.m. last Saturday evening.

Gapo said that the couple allegedly wanted payback against Hugo, who allegedly punched Juanito Gidacan, the husband, about three weeks ago after they (Juanito and Hugo) got into an argument that led to Hugo punching Juanito.

“Duna ni silay previous grudge ba, mga tulo na ka semana ang nilabay. Kaning atong victim karon, kani si Marvin, nakasukmag ni ngadto ni suspect No. 1, kani si Juanito,” Police SSG Gapo said.

(They have a previous grudge, [which was caused by an incident] about three weeks ago. Our victim now, Marvin, punched suspect No. 1, Juanito.)

Why victim punched husband

When asked what started the argument that led to the punching, Gapo said that it started over talk that would make one angry.

“Kuwan lagi kanang pasingit-singit nga istorya. Kanang mga ingon ana god,” he said.

(This was over just talk that would make one angry. Things like that.)

Gapo said that three weeks after that happened or last Saturday at past 9 p.m., the couple confronted Hugo, allegedly with revenge on their mind.

The wife, Gina, was armed with a 17-inch bolo, while her husband, Juanito, had with him a piece of wood, when they attacked the victim, Hugo.

Hack wound on head and arm

Gina allegedly hacked Hugo, hitting him on the head and right arm, while Juanito allegedly hit Hugo with the piece of wood several times on the head and body as well.

Gapo said that the victim was rushed to the Bantayan District Hospital in Bantayan town in northern Cebu where he was admitted and treated of his hack wounds and bruises.

The couple were later arrested by policemen, who were under the supervision of Police Captain Noah Añana, acting police chief of the Santa Fe Police Station.

Police also recovered the 17-inch bolo used in the attack from the suspects.

Frustrated homicide raps readied

The victim told police that he would press charges against the couple.

“Mokiha siya kay dako-dako gyod og damage niya,” said Gapo.

(He will file a case because the damage he incurred was really big.)

Gapo said that frustrated homicide charges were being readied against the couple.

The police officer said that the couple would undergo inquest proceedings on Tuesday, October 31 yet, because Monday, October 30 was a holiday.

The couple was also detained at the Santa Fe Police Station detention cell as they await the filing of charges against them.

