Mandani Bay illuminates the season with dazzling Christmas tree lighting

On a serene evening by the bay of Mactan Channel in Mandaue City, Mandani Bay, a premier waterfront development by HTLand Inc., welcomed the festive season with its 8th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

This magical event, held on October 26, 2023, not only lit up the property but also the hearts of everyone present as it signals that the Christmas season is upon us.

A Christmas Spectacle by the Bay

As residents and guests gathered under the stars at the award-winning Mandani Bay Show Gallery for the annual “Christmas by the Bay” tree lighting ceremony, the air was filled with excitement.

The Jose R. Gullas Visayas Chorale, whose melodious voices serenaded the crowd, added warmth and nostalgia to the atmosphere, filling the air with Christmas tunes as the countdown began.

Gilbert Ang, Project Director of HTLand Inc., and Audi Villa, Head of Sales, led the ceremony, a testament to the community spirit and joy that Christmas brings.

The magnificent Christmas trees at Mandani Bay came to life in a dazzling display of lights.

Looking Forward: Mandani Bay’s Future Developments

Amidst the festivities, guests were also given a glimpse into the future of the mixed use waterfront comunity.

Villa shared exciting plans for the coming year, including the 2024 topping off of four towering skyscrapers and the launch of a bustling commercial strip. These developments promise to enhance the landscape and lifestyle offerings of this dynamic waterfront community.

A Symbol of Unity and Festive Cheer

The lighting of the Christmas tree at Mandani Bay is more than just a tradition. It’s a celebration of unity and the festive spirit, inviting everyone to partake in the season’s joys. This annual event has become a symbol of the community’s commitment to bringing people together in celebration and anticipation of the holidays.

A Season of Joy at Mandani

As the evening drew to a close, the glow of the Christmas lights lingered, reminding all of the joy and togetherness that the season brings. Mandani Bay, with its glittering lights and festive décor, stands ready to welcome visitors and residents alike to experience the magic of Christmas by the bay.

You can visit Mandani Bay at F.E Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City and celebrate Christmas by the Bay by and experience Asia’s next urban landmark.

About Mandani Bay

Developed by HTLand, Inc., a joint venture of Hongkong Land and Taft Properties, Mandani Bay is a world-class 20-hectare waterfront township development with a stunning view of the coast and the encompassing cityscape.

Strategically located along the Mactan Channel in Mandaue City, Mandani Bay sets the bar for a new era of development in the Philippines as it is poised to become the focal lifestyle centre of its area and one of Asia’s key urban landmarks.

