Highly-motivated Suganob locks horns with Venezuelan foe in Kumong Bol-Anon 12 mainer 

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Boholano ring warrior Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob is highly-motivated to bounce back from his world title setback in South Africa last July.

The 26-year-old Suganob, the pride of Dauis town in Bohol, fights in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-Anon XII” against an equally-determined Venezuelan foe, Ronald Chacon.

They will battle for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title for 12 rounds on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

Suganob said that he wants to make an impression during the fight that he was ready for another world title shot after falling short against the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in East London, South Africa last July. He lost via unanimous decision in Nontshinga’s backyard.

Despite the loss, Suganob remained hungry to get back in the winning column by threading on a more difficult path against a more experienced Venezuelan Chacon, instead of fighting an easier foe as a confidence booster.

“Nindot jud akong duwa ani kay kahibaw ko nga experienced akong kontra. Ako ni gihimong motivation human ko mapildi sa first nako nga world title fight,” Suganob said during the official weigh-in of “Kumong Bol-Anon XII” at the Island City Mall, here.

He and Chacon passed the official weigh-in at 107.8 pounds on Friday, November 3.

Planning ahead

For Suganob’s manager and promoter, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, this fight for his prized ward is an important undertaking that will help them earn another world title shot.

“Importante kaayo ni nga duwa para ni Regie kay siya man among banner boxer namo sa PMI. Ang kani nga fight ni Regie (Suganob) para ni mahatagan na pud mi ug higayon makaduwa ug world title ug balik,” Podot said during a presser that was held after the weigh-in.

“Kami nakaplano na daan, two or three more fights and learning from our South Africa experience, we have lots of things to do to prepare him (Suganob) and improve him to get another shot for a world title.”

Dangerous foe

However, it won’t be an easy comeback as Suganob battles a veteran Venezuelan who has 30 wins with 22 knockouts, including two losses, and one draw. It dwarfs Suganob’s his 13-1 (win-loss) record with four knockouts.

The 32-year-old Chacon is also rated No. 10 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight division.

WBO’s Asia Pacific Vice President Leon Panoncillo has warned Suganob that Chacon was a dangerous foe that must not be taken lightly.

“Chacon is a top-caliber boxer who is rated in the world. He must not be taken lightly. He also deserves to be in this fight for the WBO Global title,” Panoncillo said during the presser.

Still, Suganob is unfazed of Chacon’s more experienced record and even vowed to win impressively in front of his hometown folks.

“Wala ko ma pressure, mas na excite hinuon ko kay ganahan ko maka fight ug ing-ani nga kalibre nga kontra. Anhi man gud masukod ang atong abilidad as a boxer. Kung sige lang ta ug kontra ug hinay, dili nato makita atong abilidad,” Suganob said.

Co-main event

Besides Suganob and Chacon’s main event duel, Cebuano prospect Christian Balunan and Adetip Maungcharoen of Thailand will battle for eight rounds in the co-main event for the WBO Asia Pacific mini flyweight title.

Balunan of Consolacion town, in northern Cebu weighed in at 104.1 lbs, while Maungcharoen stepped on the scales at 103 lbs.

Also featured in the undercard are two all-female bouts. Former world title challenger Casey Croft of Hawaii will face Arisara Wisetwongsa of Thailand in a 6-rounder bout.

The other all-female bout pits Althea Shine Pores of Misamis Oriental and Charimae Salvador of Bukidnon also in a 6-rounder fight.

The rest of the fight card will have Gerwin Asilo vs. Jerry Pabila, Shane Gentallan vs. Johnro Taneo, Reymart Tagacanao vs. Jason Mopon, Sugarey Leonard Pores vs. Jayfe Mabale, Richard Laspona vs. Steven Lagrama, and Patryk Rosiak vs. Ralph David Cemino.

The curtain opener will start at 3 p.m.

