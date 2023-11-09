Holiday home ideas: Decorative and functional home items you can find in SM Seaside City Cebu

The magical holiday season is fast approaching, and what could be better than turning your home into a cozy, welcoming haven for your family and loved ones? The Great Seaside Sale at SM Seaside City Cebu has just the right mix of affordable deals and a diverse selection of home essentials to make your festive celebration ideas a reality.

Let’s jump straight into the GREAT finds and BIG discounts that will elevate your home this holiday season

Dial Up the Warmth with Our Home

For a living room that oozes warmth, head straight to Our Home, your one-stop destination for plush pillows, comfy home essentials, quality mantels, soft rugs, and festive ornaments.

Find them on the Lower Ground Level, Mountain Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu and enjoy a generous 10% discount on all items when you flash your SMAC card. Give your living room a welcoming embrace, perfect for gathering the family.

Transform Your Bedroom with San Yang

Elevate your bedroom’s style and comfort by diving into the exquisite furniture choices at San Yang, conveniently situated on the Second Level, City Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu.

Be prepared to be amazed by their fantastic offers, including jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50% on select pieces and an extra 10% off regular-priced display items.

And if you’re the proud owner of a San-Yang VIP Card, you’re in for an additional 10% discount on regular-priced items. Embrace this opportunity to pamper yourself with a chic and comfortable bedroom retreat this holiday season.

Create Your Perfect Cozy Corner with Oasis and Hi-ro

For those seeking relaxation this holiday, there’s no better way to unwind than in a massage chair from Oasis and Hi-ro. You’ll find Oasis on the Second Level, City Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu and Hi-ro on the Third Level, Mountain Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu.

These retailers offer products of comfort, allowing you to transform your home into the ultimate sanctuary. Whether it’s an Oasis chair or one from Hi-ro, you’re in for an experience that will redefine comfort and relaxation in your own space.

The holiday season has never looked more promising, and The Great Seaside Sale in SM Seaside City Cebu is your golden ticket to adding life to these remaining months of the year.

Whether you’re aiming to craft a warm and inviting living room, transform your bedroom into a haven of luxury, or simply unwind in style, these BIG deals and discounts will help you turn your abode into an aweSM family retreat.

Don’t miss out on this chance to deck your halls and make this holiday season one for the books.

The Great Seaside Sale

📣 GREAT price drops of up to 70% OFF awaits you at #TheGreatSeasideSale this Nov 17, 18, and 19! 🎁🛍🎄Get EXTRA 10% OFF… Posted by SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Get ready for the shopping event of the season at The Great Seaside Sale in SM Seaside, where spectacular discounts of up to 70% OFF will make your holiday shopping dreams come true. Mark your calendars for November 17, 18, and 19 – you won’t want to miss this!

Don’t miss out on EXTRA SAVINGS: Get an additional 10% OFF when you use your Prestige Card on November 17 and SMAC from 3 pm to 7 pm on November 18-19 at participating SM Affiliates.

Ride promos

Need a ride to the shopping extravaganza? Enjoy a ₱25 discount on your Angkas ride with the promo code “SMSEASIDE25” on November 17, 18, and 19.

If you prefer GrabCar, SM Seaside City Cebu got you covered – use promo code “SMSEASIDE50” to score a ₱50 discount on your GrabCar ride on the same dates.

How to get there

Exact Location: SM Seaside City Cebu in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

BY MYBUS: Hop on a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena between 8:20 a.m. and 10:00 pm. MyBus is also available from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, Parkmall, and various Cibus locations. It’s your hassle-free transportation option to and from SM Seaside City Cebu. The drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance.

BY CAR/GRAB/TAXI: Navigate with Waze or Google Maps and set your destination to “SM Seaside City Cebu.” Parking space is free, making your shopping adventure even more convenient.

For more deals and promos this June, follow SM Seaside City Cebu on their Official Facebook and Instagram accounts to be updated.

