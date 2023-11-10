The Tent at Mandani Bay: Celebrate Life’s Milestones with Style and Elegance

HTLand, Inc. proudly relaunches the ultimate venue for celebrations — the Tent at Mandani Bay, a premier event space nestled in the heart of Mandaue City.

The Tent is now open for bookings, inviting you to seize this opportunity. To discover more, visit their website at www.mandanibay.com, or reach out to April Ann Salamero at 09209119265 or via email at adsalamero@htland.com.ph for any further inquiries.

Exquisite Features

Discover versatility within the 1,250 sqm event space, where its captivating design seamlessly adapts to your desires. Hosting up to 800 guests in an intimate dinner arrangement or transforming into a vibrant symphony of festivity for 1,200 in a concert-type setup, this venue is ideal for weddings, birthdays, and grand celebrations. Under the ethereal draped ceiling, every event is not just celebrated but elevated.

Comfort Factor

From the moment you step in, the Tent at Mandani Bay’s commitment to your comfort becomes evident with facility-wide air-conditioning, covering not only the main event area but also extending to the foyer, VIP Room, and even the restrooms. As you bask in the soothing atmosphere, rest assured that the venue’s meticulously planned power system, fortified by a 100% backup generator, ensures that the magic never falters.

Access to Grandeur

Embark on an effortless journey to the event space, where accessibility is not just a feature but a promise. Located in the central area and in the middle of Metro Cebu, Mandaue, and Mactan, the Tent at Mandani Bay is only minutes away from the international airport, seaports, and other key destinations in the region.

With open hearts, the Tent at Mandani Bay warmly considers the needs of every guest, regardless of age. The thoughtful layout eliminates the concern of navigating through staircases or elevators, placing the venue on the ground floor for direct accessibility. With 250 parking slots at the ready, this assures that the journey to the celebration is as smooth and welcoming as the event itself.

Unparalleled Dining Experience

With six accredited caterers to choose from, each an expert in their own right, your dining experience is not just a feast for the senses but a harmonious dance of flavors. What’s more, feel the freedom to add a personal touch with no corkage fees for outside food and beverages. Simply inform the suppliers ahead of time, and watch as your event becomes a gastronomic journey, tailored to your tastes and preferences.

The Tent Rates

For gatherings with fewer than 600 guests, the weekday rate for the entire tent is Php 250,000, and Php 300,000 on weekends. Meanwhile, for events exceeding 600 guests, the weekday rate is Php 300,000, and on weekends, it is Php 360,000. Each rate includes VAT and covers a 5-hour period of usage, excluding ingress and egress — a timeframe perfectly adjusted to witness the transformation of your precious milestones into vibrant realities.

Here at the Tent at Mandani Bay, every detail, every gesture, resonates as a promise. A promise not just of events but of unforgettable experiences, of dreams finding life, and memories etching themselves into the hearts of those who step into this world of style and elegance.

Every event crafted within the Tent holds a special gift for our event partners — a cash incentive bestowed upon every successful booking until December 31, 2023.

ADVERTORIAL