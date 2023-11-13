Yohance Levi Buie, ‘The Voice Kids PH’ season 3 contestant, dead at 17

Singer-actor Yohance Levi Buie, who was among the contestants of “The Voice Kids Philippines” in 2016, died on Nov. 10, less than a month before his 18th birthday.

Buie’s passing was confirmed by Virtual Playground Global, the talent management company that managed him, via its Instagram page on Saturday, Nov. 11.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of YOHANCE LEVI A. BUIE. We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the statement read.

“Yohance Buie’s remains will be available for viewing at St. Peter’s Antipolo. We welcome friends, family, and well-wishers to pay their respects and honor his memory during this time of mourning,” it added.

The cause of his death was not given, but the talent management company concluded its statement by reminding those who are experiencing mental distress to seek help, providing the contact numbers of the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH).

After being part of the ABS-CBN reality talent competition, Buie also ventured into acting and starred in the 2022 action-thriller film “Day Zero” as well as the 2023 miniseries “The Day I Loved You.”

“Yohance Buie was a remarkable talent who shone in the entertainment world,” Virtual Playground Global spoke of Buie. “His passion and dedication to his craft were evident in every role he took on, and he will be remembered for the indelible mark he left on the world of entertainment.”

———

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please reach out to the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH). Their crisis hotlines are available at 1553 (Luzon-wide landline toll-free), 0917-899-USAP (8727), 0966-351-4518, and 0908-639-2672. For more information, visit their website: (https://doh.gov.ph/NCMH-Crisis-Hotline)

Alternatively, you can contact Hopeline PH at the following numbers: 0917-5584673, 0918-8734673, 88044673. Additional resources are available at ngf-mindstrong.org, or connect with them on Facebook at Hopeline PH.

