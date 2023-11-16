2023 Bar exam results to be released on December 5

MANILA, Philippines — The 2023 Bar exam results will be released on December 5, 2023, the Office of the Bar Chairman announced Thursday, November 16.

A list of the results will be displayed on LED walls at the Supreme Court (SC) yard inside the main building on Padre Faura in Manila.

The gates of the SC Main Building shall be open to the public from noon until 6:00 p.m. to accommodate people who wish to witness and document the Bar results.

Earlier, the SC’s Public Information Office (PIO) announced on November 8 that the oath-taking and roll-signing ceremonies for successful examinees of the 2023 Bar will take place on December 22 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

“There will be no increase in the Bar Admission Fees this year. Examinees and guests are encouraged to make the necessary logistical preparations,” states the notice released by the SC-PIO.

Bar exam committee chair Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando previously promised an early release of the result so that successful examinees could start their practice immediately after the holidays.

This year’s Bar examination returned to September after a gap of 13 years. But it was shortened to three days instead of the usual four – September 17, 20, and 24.

READ MORE: University of San Carlos grad lands in top 6 of 2022 Bar Exams

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP